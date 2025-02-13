Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 brings gen AI, advanced gaming to mid-range

Qualcomm has introduced the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 platform, bringing generative artificial intelligence capabilities to mid-range smartphones. The new chipset also enhances gaming performance on affordable devices with features like Snapdragon Game Super Resolution. Qualcomm stated that smartphones from OPPO, Realme, and Honor will be among the first to feature the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 in the coming months. READ: Qualcomm to launch Snapdragon X platform in India for affordable AI PCs
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 overview
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4: What is new
The latest Snapdragon 6 series chipset delivers up to 11 per cent improved CPU (central processing unit) performance and a 29 per cent boost in GPU (graphic processing unit) performance while enhancing power efficiency compared to its predecessor. Alongside performance upgrades, it introduces advancements in gaming, AI processing, connectivity, and audio. Here are the details:
- Gaming: The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 improves gaming performance with support for Snapdragon Game Super Resolution, which upscales in-game visuals to near 4K resolution. Additionally, the GPU enables Frame Motion Engine, a technology that enhances smoothness by generating additional frames.
- AI: The new chip brings support for generative AI to mid-range smartphones. Qualcomm said that the chip could enable on-device processing for intelligence features such as summarisation, email drafting, and more. It also introduces Native 4-bit integer (INT4) support, improving AI efficiency and performance.
- Connectivity: The chipset expands 5G network compatibility and adds support for Wi-Fi 6E. Navigation is enhanced with Triple Frequency Location support (L1/L5/L2) for improved accuracy
- Audio: For audio enhancements, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 supports the aptX Lossless Bluetooth codec and Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) Audio for improved wireless audio quality.