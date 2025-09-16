Snap OS 2.0 announced with revamped browser, Spotlight Lens, and more

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The Snap OS 2.0 update brings browser upgrades, vertical video via Spotlight Lens, improved sharing tools, AR stabilisation, and gaming support for Snap Specs

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Snap has introduced Snap OS 2.0, the updated software platform that will power its AR glasses, ahead of the planned 2026 public launch of the device. The update brings a redesigned browser, a dedicated Spotlight Lens for vertical video, a new gallery layout for managing captures, and motion-ready AR stabilisation through Travel mode. Snap says the changes aim to make Specs more functional for browsing, content viewing, sharing, and interactive augmented reality experiences. 

Snap OS 2.0: What’s new

  • Browser overhaul: Snap OS 2.0 is said to come with a minimalist design with faster page loads, reduced power usage, a home screen with widgets and bookmarks, a new toolbar that supports typed or spoken URLs, navigation, and refresh option. Windows can be resized, and WebXR support allows AR experiences directly from compatible websites.
  • Spotlight Lens: Dedicated lens for viewing vertical video content overlaid in the real world, with the option to anchor media in place or have it follow the wearer.
  • Gallery Lens: As per the company, this brings an “interactive layout” for reviewing Specs captures, featuring a curved carousel, zoom support, and tools to organise and share clips to Snapchat or contacts.
  • Travel mode: As per Snap, this mode stabilises AR content and tracking while on the move, such as on planes, trains, or in passenger seats.
  • Gaming support: Specs will soon support Synth Riders, a rhythm-action game where players will “catch notes” and dodge obstacles in mixed reality.
 

Snap Specs: Details

Snap announced its next generation of consumer-focused augmented reality (AR) glasses at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) 2025 in June. Dubbed Specs, this new wearable device is set to launch in 2026. Snap Specs are said to understand users' surroundings, enable shared AR experiences such as multiplayer games, and support tasks like browse, streaming, and productivity.
 
Specs is a wearable device with transparent lenses that project digital elements into the physical environment. Snap described the Specs as a device built to “seamlessly integrate digital content into everyday life,” positioning the glasses as part of a broader shift in computing where physical and digital environments converge. The company said it believes “the time is right for a revolution in computing.”
 
The fifth-generation model, launched last year, highlighted the possibilities of AR but remained bulky and limited to developer use. The 2026 iteration is expected to deliver a sleeker design aimed at everyday consumers.

