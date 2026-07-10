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RDI fund's maiden startup cohort likely to plug deeptech gaps

The first five startups backed under the Rs 1 lakh crore RDI fund aim to develop indigenous deep-tech solutions across space, healthcare, clean energy and advanced engineering

Pharma, chinese labs, research, experiment, science

Image: Bloomberg

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 12:00 AM IST

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The first batch of five startups selected as part of the government’s ₹1 trillion Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) fund is likely to emerge as an anchor portfolio of deep-tech firms that are developing indigenous technologies in strategic sectors. The cohort was selected by the Technology Development Board (TDB), which was allocated ₹2,000 crore to invest in deep-tech companies.
  

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Topics : startups in India Technology

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 12:00 AM IST

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