RDI fund's maiden startup cohort likely to plug deeptech gaps
The first five startups backed under the Rs 1 lakh crore RDI fund aim to develop indigenous deep-tech solutions across space, healthcare, clean energy and advanced engineering
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The first batch of five startups selected as part of the government’s ₹1 trillion Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) fund is likely to emerge as an anchor portfolio of deep-tech firms that are developing indigenous technologies in strategic sectors. The cohort was selected by the Technology Development Board (TDB), which was allocated ₹2,000 crore to invest in deep-tech companies.
More From This Section
Topics : startups in India Technology
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 12:00 AM IST