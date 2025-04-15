Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple releases iOS 18.5 developer beta 2: Check new features, improvements

Overall, iOS 18.5 is expected to be a fairly small update for end users, as Apple is already shifting focus to the next major version iOS 19

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Apple has rolled out the second developer beta of iOS 18.5 for compatible iPhones. While the update doesn’t introduce any major new features, it focuses on performance improvements and fixes several user-reported bugs—including one that caused the Apple Vision Pro app to open with a black screen on some devices. According to Apple’s release notes, the beta also addresses a problem affecting the Apple Intelligence-powered Writing Tools.
 
The first developer beta of iOS 18.5, released earlier this month, included minor user interface (UI) updates. These included a new option to turn off Contact Photos in the Mail app, and a dedicated AppleCare section within the Apple Account settings. 
 
  Overall, iOS 18.5 is expected to be a relatively minor update for end users, as Apple is already shifting focus to the next major version of its mobile operating system—iOS 19—which is expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2025 on June 9.

iOS 19: What to expect

 
Apple is reportedly preparing a major redesign for iOS 19, bringing visual and functional improvements aimed at making the interface more consistent and easy to use across its ecosystem. Here's what’s expected:
 
Design:
  • System menus may include shadows and depth effects
  • Some UI elements could have dynamic visual effects, such as shimmering when the device moves
  • App icons may appear rounder and more uniform
  • Floating in-app search bars could be introduced
System Navigation:
  • A more consistent interface across iPhone, iPad, and other Apple platforms
  • Easier navigation and improved gesture controls
Apple Intelligence:
  • Smarter Siri with better contextual understanding and on-screen awareness
  • Possible integration with Google Gemini for more powerful AI-driven tasks
Health App Enhancements:
  • AI-based health coaching and personalised wellness recommendations
  • New food tracking features to support dietary goals
Other Notable Additions:
  • Support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging on iPhones

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

