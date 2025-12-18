Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google rolls out News Audio Briefing with Listen tab on Android: Report

Google rolls out News Audio Briefing with Listen tab on Android: Report

Reportedly, Google rolls out News Audio Briefing on Android with a new Listen tab, offering AI-generated daily news summaries in audio form from multiple publishers

Google news app

Google news app (Image: PlayStore)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is reportedly rolling out its new Google News Audio Briefing feature on Android devices. According to a report by 9To5Google, it is a listening-focused option for users who prefer audio updates over reading. As reported, the feature was first announced last week as part of a pilot programme in which Google is working with news publishers worldwide to test how AI-powered tools could change the way people consume news. The rollout also adds a new Listen tab inside the Google News app.
 
Previously, Google has tested audio updates through the Daily Listen feature in the Discover feed. The Audio Briefing is now being spotted in the US with version 5.146.x of the Google News app on Android.
 

Google News Audio Briefing: How it works

According to the report, Audio Briefing is an AI-generated summary of the day’s news, presented in an audio format. It pulls stories from multiple publishers and combines them into a single briefing, which gives users an overview before they choose to read full articles. The report added that Google said the feature is experimental and includes a clear disclaimer that AI-generated content can make mistakes.
 
New Listen tab in Google News
 
As reported, Google News app now includes a fourth tab called Listen, marked by a headphones icon with an AI badge. The three existing tab option include Home, following and Newsstand. As per the report, opening the tab brings up an audio player that slides up from the bottom of the screen. The interface follows Google’s Material 3 Expressive design, with large playback buttons and clear controls. 

Also Read

Snapchat's Quick cut feature

Snapchat rolls out 'Quick Cut' to speed up video creation from Memories

Artificial Intelligence

AI adoption in MSMEs can unlock over $500 bn economic value: Report

iOS 26.3 public beta

Apple releases iOS 26.3 public beta: Check features, how to upgrade, more

Android 16 on Google Pixel 9a

Google releases Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 for Pixels: What's new, eligibility

TCS

Brokerages back TCS as it doubles down on AI-led transformation

 
The audio player gives options to pause or play, change playback speed, rewind by 15 seconds, skip forward by 30 seconds or jump to the next topic. There’s also a feedback option, allowing users to report issues or share thoughts on the AI-generated briefing.
 
How the audio experience works
 
According to the images posted by 9to5 Google, while a story is playing, the headline appears at the top, along with a button to view the featured article. Another option lets users explore related stories under Full Coverage. The audio player can be minimised into a small bar, allowing users to continue browsing Google News or use other apps while the briefing plays in the background. Standard playback controls also appear in the notification panel. 
 
Content and publishers involved
 
The report noted that the Audio Briefing follows a conversational format, with two AI hosts discussing the news. A typical briefing runs around 10–15 minutes and covers multiple stories. Featured articles come from publishers participating in the pilot, including outlets such as The Guardian, The Times of India, The Washington Post, Der Spiegel, and others across different regions.
 

More From This Section

Year Ender 2025: Check out the top tech trends that ruled this year

Year-ender 2025: Ghibli to Nano Banana, trends that took over social media

Apple Music in ChatGPT

OpenAI's ChatGPT integrates Apple Music: How is it different from Spotify

Google's Gemini 3 Flash model launched

Google rolls out Gemini 3 Flash for everyday tasks with improved reasoning

Netflix Games' FIFA football simulation game

Netflix to bring FIFA football game ahead of world cup 2026: What to expect

LG Sound Suite with H7 soundbar

CES 2026: LG unveils new Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect soundbar

Topics : Artificial intelligence Tech News Google news Android

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon