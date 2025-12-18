Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple releases iOS 26.3 public beta: Check features, how to upgrade, more

Apple releases iOS 26.3 public beta: Check features, how to upgrade, more

Apple rolls out iOS 26.3 public beta with new live weather wallpapers, iPhone-to-Android data transfer tools, and notification forwarding support for third-party devices

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Soon after releasing the iOS 26.3 developer beta, Apple has rolled out the first public beta of iOS 26.3. According to 9To5Mac, the update adds new weather wallpapers in a dedicated weather section and introduces built-in tools to simplify data transfers when switching from an iPhone to Android. The first public beta of iOS 26.3 also introduces notification forwarding support for third-party accessories. Here’s a closer look at what’s new in the update:

iOS 26.3 public beta 1: What’s new

New weather wallpaper under the dedicated section
 
According to 9To5 Mac, Apple has refreshed the iPhone wallpaper gallery by adding a dedicated weather section. Previously grouped under “Weather & Astronomy,” the two categories are now split into separate rows. The first iOS 26.3 beta introduces three new weather wallpapers, all of which retain the live feature that reflects real-time weather conditions based on the user’s current location.
 
 
New data transfer tools
 
As seen in the developer beta, the iOS 26.3 public beta adds support for a smoother iOS-to-Android switching experience. The feature reportedly lets users place their iPhone near an Android device to start the transfer. After the two devices are connected, users can select data such as photos, messages, notes, apps, passwords, contacts, and more to move across.

It is to be noted that the wireless transfers between an iPhone and an Android device require both devices to be on the latest software versions, with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on. Users can start the process by scanning a QR code on the Android phone or initiate the transfer by entering a session ID and pairing code.
 
Notification forwarding for third-party devices
 
According to a 9To5 Mac report, the first iOS 26.3 beta introduces a new interface designed to meet upcoming EU rules that require Apple to allow third-party devices to access iPhone notifications. Despite Apple’s concerns over privacy and security, the update adds a Notification Forwarding option under Settings > Notifications, letting users select a third-party accessory to receive forwarded alerts, one device at a time.
 
The report noted that once it is rolled out, Notification Forwarding will allow users to choose which apps can send alerts to a third-party device, much like per-app notification controls on the Apple Watch. However, Apple’s current setup limits forwarding to one accessory at a time, meaning notifications will not appear on an Apple Watch while the feature is enabled. 
 
iOS 26.3 Public beta 1: Eligible models
  • iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
  • iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
  • iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
 
iOS 26 public beta: How to download and install
  • Once the iOS 26 public beta goes live, you can install it by following these steps:
  • Sign up at the Apple Beta Software Programme
  • On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update
  • Tap Beta Updates, then select iOS 26 Public Beta
  • Return to the Software Update screen and wait for the beta to appear
  • Agree to the terms and conditions, and begin the download
  • Once downloaded, the installation will begin automatically
Note: Make sure to back up your iPhone before installing the beta version.
 

Topics : Tech News Apple iphone users Apple new iOS update

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

