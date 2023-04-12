close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Realme Narzo N55 launched in India today at 12 pm, starting price Rs 10,999

Narzo N55 is a next-generation Narzo smartphone that Realme will launch on its website and live stream on its youtube channel. The firm has confirmed the new smartphone will be available on Amazon

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Realme C33

Realme C33 will be available in three colours: black, gold and blue.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Realme launched its all-new Narzo N55 in India today at 12 p.m. Narzo N55 is a next-generation Narzo smartphone that the company will launch on its official website and live stream on its official youtube channel.

Realme has already confirmed that the new smartphone will be available on Amazon.

How much does the new Narzo N55 cost?


The new Narzo n55 comes in two variants, i.e., 4G RAM, 64 GB variant, priced at Rs 10,999. The other variant is 6GB RAM and 128 GB, priced at Rs 12,999. The colour variants are prime blue and prime black.

Next Gen Narzo N55: Specification


The next generation Narzo N55 comes with a 6.72-inch or 17.07cm  90Hz FHD+ display. The device will have a special place for a centrally aligned punch hole cutout for the selfie camera, which will also work as a mini notification bar.

When you receive a notification, the camera will expand the communication to you. The mini capsule offers seamless notification, integrated design, and unique light animation.

When it comes to processors, Narzo n55 has a power drive MediaTek Helio G88 processor that could expand to 12GB dynamic RAM and 128GB onboard memory.

The camera setting of the Narzo N55 is also great, offering a 64 MP primary camera and a 16MP front camera.

The new Narzo N55 is made for having the fast-paced world in mind, and that's why it offers a 5000mAH massive battery and 33W SUPERVOOC charger that charges 50% battery in just 29 minutes. It only took 63 minutes to charge from 0 to 100%.

Realme also launched Realme C55 with Apple's dynamic island-like mini capsule display. The phone has a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen and a refresh rate of 90Hz. C55 was also powered with MediaTek Helio G88 chipset paired with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU.

Also Read

Realme 10 5G smartphone with 90Hz screen, MediaTek Dimensity 700 unveiled

Realme 10 with AMOLED screen, MediaTek Helio G99 unveiled: Details here

Realme 10 Pro 5G smartphone goes on sale: Offers, price, specs, and more

Realme 10 Pro 5G series smartphones launched in India: Price, specs, & more

Asus ROG Phone 6 series phones arrive in India, available at Vijay Sales

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G first sale today: Everything you need to know

Dyson V15 Detect Extra cordless vacuum cleaner launched at Rs 65,900

Samsung Galaxy S23 series sales 1.4 times more than S22 in India

Dell launches Inspiron 14 series laptops with latest Intel, AMD processors

Topics : Realme | Realme India | Technology

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 1:04 PM IST

Tim Cook to open first Apple Stores in India in pivot beyond China

Tim Cook
3 min read

Amid IT firm layoffs, top tech talent in demand among non-tech companies

Technology, IT, data, jobs, start-ups
2 min read

TCS, Reliance, Adani eye Bengal 'Silicon Valley,' state govt moving swiftly

real estate
2 min read

Apple BKC to open on April 18, Saket retail store on April 20: Details here

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

Foldable smartphones in Rs 60K-75K range to grow 5 times by 2026: Report

Oppo foldable phone
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

5 mid-cap stocks hit crucial peaks, enter next bull run; Do you own any?

Markets, midcaps, cmallcaps, Budget 2017
3 min read
Premium

Pause now, lower later: Rate cuts may start this year, say economists

reserve bank of india, rbi
4 min read

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings
4 min read
Premium

Amid tension with China, India looks to Taiwan for high-tech imports

Imports
3 min read

Stocks to watch: JSW Steel, Cipla, Zydus Life, Kaveri Seed, Kalpataru Power

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon