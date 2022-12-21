JUST IN
Realme announces 'Golden Festival' sale offers on phones, earbuds, and more

The Golden Festival sale offers are available on Realme website, Flipkart, and Amazon. Here are the details:

Topics
Realme India | Realme | smartphones

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Realme Narzo 50
Realme Narzo 50

Realme on Tuesday kicked off the 'Golden Festival' sale in India in which the Chinese electronics maker is offering deals and discounts across its products range available on Realme website, Amazon India, and Flipkart. The sale offers on smartphones include discounts of up to Rs 4,500 on the Realme 9 series and Realme C30, and Rs 2,000 on Realme Narzo series. Besides, there is a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on AIoT products. Here are some of the deals on offer in the Realme Golden Festival sale:

Realme Narzo 50

Inclusive of all offers, the budget smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 10,999 on Amazon and Realme website. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 Processor and 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch fullHD IPS LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 11 operating system-based Realme UI 2.0.

Realme Pad Mini

With a discount of Rs 1,000, the Realme Pad Mini is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,999 for 3GB+32GB (WiFi) variant. The offer is valid on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and Realme website. Powered by Unisoc T616 processor, the tablet sports a 8.7-inch LCD screen of 1340x800 resolution.

Realme C30

On Flipkart, Realme C30 smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 5,749 for base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It is powered by Unisoc T612 processor and 5,000mAh battery, supported by 10W fast wired charging. It boots Android 11 operating system-based Realme UI Go Edition.

Realme Buds Q2

Realme Buds Q2 is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,999 on Flipkart, including the discount of Rs 500. The earbuds are IPX5 rated for water protection. It features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with a range of up to 10m. It offers voice assistant, active noise cancellation (ANC), and a USB-C port for charging.

Realme Watch S

It is currently available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 4,499. Powered by a 390 mAh battery, it sports a 1.3-inch IPS LCD screen. It has sensors to monitor heart rate and blood oxygen saturation. Besides, the watch tracks steps, sports, and sleep. It comes in black, orange, and green colours with detachable straps. It has sports modes and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity built-in.

Read our full coverage on Realme India

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 10:57 IST

