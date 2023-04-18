close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Narzo N55 goes on sale with introductory offers on Amazon, Realme e-store

The Realme Narzo N55 is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations at Rs 10,999 and 12,999

BS Web Team New Delhi
Realme Narzo N55

Realme Narzo N55

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 6:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Narzo N55 from the stable of Chinese smartphone maker Realme goes on sale in India at 12 pm on April 18. The smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations at Rs 10,999 and 12,999, respectively. It will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Amazon India and Realme online store.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail flat Rs 500 off on the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 1,000 off on the 8GB+128GB variant on HDFC credit & debit cards, SBI credit card and equated monthly instalment on Amazon India. The offer is also applicable on ICICI and Axis credit cards and EMI transactions on Realme online.

Realme Narzo N55: Specifications

Powered by MediaTek Helio G88 processor, the Realme Narzo N55 sports a 6.72-inch fullHD+ IPS LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor paired with a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera sensor. Camera features include AI scene recognition, night mode, panoramic view, portrait mode, street, HDR, starry, chroma boost, bokeh flare portrait, AI colour portrait. It boots Android 13 operating system-based Realme UI 4.0.  

Powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, the phone supports 33W SuperVOOC wired charging. According to Realme, the smartphone can be charged 50 per cent in 29 minutes and reaches 100 per cent capacity in 63 minutes. The phone has a proximity sensor, light sensor, and acceleration sensor. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, microSD card slot for storage expansion, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM support, and USB-C port for charging and data transfers. The Realme Narzo N55 will be available in prime blue and prime black colour variants.

Also Read

Realme launches Narzo N55 smartphone with mini capsule screen: Details here

Realme 10 Pro 5G smartphone goes on sale: Offers, price, specs, and more

Realme announces 'Golden Festival' sale offers on phones, earbuds, and more

Realme 10 Pro series phones set to launch in India on Dec 8: Details here

Samsung launches Galaxy M14 5G smartphone with 6000 mAh battery: Details

Artificial intelligence teaching itself things, independent of programmer

Need for cooperation among G20 nations on space technologies: ISRO chairman

Microsoft adds 'Detach from Edge' option for improved multitasking in Edge

Samsung launches industry-leading Galaxy M14 5G in India at Rs 14,990

As Apple India sales near $6 bn, CEO Cook arrives to launch first stores

Topics : Realme | Chinese smartphones | smartphones

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 6:38 AM IST

Amazon Blockbuster Value Days sale: Know deals, discounts, bank offers

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
3 min read

Google Chrome becomes faster on both Mac and Android: Details here

Google Chrome
2 min read

European spacecraft rockets on quest to explore Jupiter, its icy moons

Jupiter
4 min read

AI to have huge impact on future of businesses, but challenges exist

(From left) Shashank Mohan Jain, chief development architect, SAP business technology platform; Deepak Pargaonkar, VP, solutions engineering, Salesforce India; Manish Gupta, VP infrastructure solutions group, Dell; Gopichand Katragadda, former CTO, T
7 min read

Apple's 2024 product roadmap may not include iPhone SE 4, says analyst

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
Web Exclusive

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank (Photo: Bloomberg)
4 min read

James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree cuts planned investment in Reliance JV Viacom18

Viacom18
2 min read

India shows tech can bridge haves & have-nots divide: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology
5 min read

Foreign exchange reserves jump to 9-month high to $584.76 bn: RBI data

foreign inflows
1 min read
Premium

Why climate change makes GDP unsuitable for measuring economic churn

Economic growth, GDP
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadAndroid
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon