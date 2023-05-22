The Ministry of Consumer Affairs (MCA) has established a committee to develop a framework known as the Right to Repair. This framework aims to allow consumers the opportunity to repair their products at a reasonable cost instead of having to buy new ones. Here is everything you need to know about this new portal.

What is the Right to Repair?

The aim of Right to Repair is to prevent the designing of products that have a limited life-cycle and add to the growing problem of electronic waste (e-waste). It also addresses concerns about finding and restoring spare parts for electronic devices.

The framework will benefit consumers by saving them money and supporting the objectives of a circular economy. It will achieve this by improving the lifespan, maintenance, reusability, upgradability, recyclability, and proper waste management of appliances.

Contact details for consumer product manufacturers and consumer care contact details will be easily available.

The portal will provide information on how consumers can self-repair products and check the authenticity of spare parts they need to purchase.

All public information related to products, services, warranties, terms, and conditions, etc. will also be easily accessible through this portal.