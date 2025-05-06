Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Moto G56 5G could be Motorola's next budget smartphone: What to expect

Moto G56 5G could be Motorola's next budget smartphone: What to expect

Expected to be a budget smartphone, the Moto G56 5G would sport a 6.72-inch fullHD+ LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate

Motorola G55 5G

Motorola G55 5G

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motorola will reportedly soon unveil the successor to last year’s Moto G55 5G. A new report about the upcoming Moto G56 5G has surfaced online in which the full specifications of the handset have been revealed. According to a report by 91Mobiles, X user Evan Blass has shared the specification sheet of Moto G56 5G on his profile. It is likely to be codenamed “Bogota” for reference purposes within the Lenovo-owned company.
 
Here is what consumers can expect from the Moto G56 5G.
 
Moto G56 5G: What to expect
 
As per the report, the Moto G56 5G is expected to sport a 6.72-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. The screen is likely to feature a Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
 
 
It might be powered by an unreleased 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chip with two Cortex A78 performance cores running at 2.6GHz clock speed, six Cortex A55 efficiency cores clocked at 2GHz, and an IMG BXM-8-256 GPU. This is a slightly faster chip than the Dimensity 7025 inside the precursor. It is expected to be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Also Read

PremiumXiaomi

Chinese giant Xiaomi slips out of top five as Apple hits top slot in Q1CY25

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola launches Edge 60 Pro with 6,000 mAh battery in India at Rs 29,999

Tech Wrap April 25

Tech Wrap April 25: Realme 14T launch, Moto Razr 60 Ultra. OpenAI. Poco F7

Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro

Motorola unveils Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro phones: Check specs and features

Moto Tag

Motorola launches wireless tracker Moto Tag in India: Check price, features

Moto G56 5G might reportedly feature a dual-camera setup with the 50MP Sony LYT-600 lens leading the charge and an 8MP ultra-wide lens complementing it. As for the selfie camera, it is likely to be a 32MP lens.
 
As per 91Mobiles, it is likely to boot on Android 15-based Hello UI. It is expected to ship with a 5200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
 
The base variant is expected to come with a promise of one OS upgrade and three years of security updates. The high-end model might come with a promise for up to two years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches.
 
It is expected to be priced at 250 euros for the 8+256GB variant. Notably, its predecessor did not arrive in India so it is likely that this model won’t be debuting in the Indian market either.
Moto G56 5G: Expected specifications
  • Display: Features a 6.72-inch LCD panel, FHD+ resolution (2400×1080), 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits peak brightness, IP69 rating, Gorilla Glass 7i protection
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chip
  • RAM: Up to 8GB LPDDR4x
  • Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 2.2
  • Rear camera: 50MP (primary) + 8MP (ultra-wide)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • OS: Android 15-based Hello UI
  • Battery: 5200mAh, 33W fast charging
  • Connectivity: USB-C port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC in select regions.
  • Dimension: 165.75 x 76.26 x 8.35mm
  • Weight 182gm
  • Colour: PANTONE Black Oyster, Grey Mist, Dazzling Blue, and Dill

More From This Section

Perplexity Comet browser

Perplexity AI to rival Google Chrome with AI-powered web browser Comet

Here's how to transfer WhatsApp chats on a new device without cloud backup

Soon, WhatsApp will allow Meta AI to generate chat wallpapers: Details here

Realme GT series

Realme GT 7 series appears on BIS ahead of India launch: What to expect

Google Gemini app on Apple App Store

Google Gemini increases attachment limit in one prompt: Here's the new cap

iPad Pro (2024)

Apple's iPhone Air may not be a one-off, future models in works: Report

Topics : Motorola Motorola phones Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon