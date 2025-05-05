Monday, May 05, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / No difference between skill and chance in GST levy, Centre tells SC

No difference between skill and chance in GST levy, Centre tells SC

Centre argues before Supreme Court that betting on game outcomes is gambling and attracts 28% GST, regardless of whether the game is based on skill or chance

GST Council likely to address retro tax on online gaming

In an earlier hearing, the court had directed the Centre and the GST department to file their responses to the pleas by online gaming companies

Bhavini Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it makes no distinction between online games of skill or chance when it comes to taxation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law.
 
The court was hearing pleas filed by online gaming companies challenging the 28 per cent GST on all forms of online real-money gaming.
 
The Centre argued that any form of betting on an outcome falls under gambling, regardless of the nature of the underlying game.
 
The classification of a game—whether it is skill-based or chance-based—is irrelevant for determining tax liability, the central government told the apex court.
 
 
Even states such as Nagaland, which offer legal protections to games of skill, treat betting on the outcome of such games as gambling, the Centre submitted.

Also Read

PremiumResidential property, home loan

Primary or secondary market home buy? Check budget, risk appetite to decide

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM calls for faceless GST system, seeks resolution of Rs 80K cr dues

PremiumMaid, Domestic help

Househelp in 10 minutes? Q-com model to the rescue for domestic chores

Mad Over Donuts, donut, bakery

Karnataka HC stays GST demand of over Rs 50 cr against Mad Over Donuts

GST

CBIC issues new rules to simplify GST registration, curb official overreach

 
Drawing a parallel with international fantasy football bets—where people wager on how many goals a particular football player will score but have no control over the outcome—the Centre stated that such activities entice players with potential rewards, which could foster addictive behaviour.
 
The case is likely to be heard again on Tuesday.
 
In an earlier hearing, the court had directed the Centre and the GST department to file their responses to the pleas by online gaming companies.
 
The bench had then issued notices in petitions filed by companies such as Head Digital Works, Games24x7, and Dream11, challenging the government’s decision to retrospectively impose the 28 per cent GST on the full value of online bets placed, instead of on the gross gaming revenue.
 
The GST department has also sought to transfer all related cases from various high courts to the Supreme Court.
 
Traditionally, the online gaming industry had been paying GST at 18 per cent, treating its activity as a service. This interpretation was disputed by the GST authorities, who chose to characterise the activity as betting and gambling, thereby subject to 28 per cent GST.
 

More From This Section

PremiumFDI

Uttar Pradesh govt plans to tweak GCC policy to attract more FDIs

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI could cut policy rates by 125 basis points in FY26, says SBI Research

defence, indian army, army

Defence spend amid Pak tensions may hit India's fiscal strength: Moody's

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI may effect cumulative rate cut of 125-150 bps in FY26, says SBI study

Oil refinery

Saudi Arabia's push into Indian refineries stalled over crude oil supply

Topics : GST online gaming Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon