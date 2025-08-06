Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BGMI releases August 6 redeem codes: How to win 'Secret Legacy Backpack'

BGMI releases August 6 redeem codes: How to win 'Secret Legacy Backpack'

A new set of BGMI redeem codes went live on August 6, giving players an opportunity to win the Secret Legacy Backpack. As stated by Krafton India, each individual code can only be used by ten players

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Krafton India has rolled out the eleventh series of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), taking the total count to 550 active codes. Each batch contains fifty unique codes that grant players access to in-game rewards such as character outfits, weapon cosmetics, and enhancement items. Among the latest rewards is the Secret Legacy Backpack, available via one of the codes.
 
Players can claim these items by visiting BGMI’s official redemption page. All codes will stay active until September 12, 2025. Krafton has also warned that any codes entered through unofficial sources will be deemed invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 6:

  • DVZBZU6JT5P4Q7XR
  • DVZCZ4GHFN74X7KF
  • DVZDZ64UKN6RSXKJ
  • DVZEZWQAP7H79P56
  • DVZFZJ8DAHTXDFNH
  • DVZGZB7N6UBAMMU3
  • DVZHZ3XJ6WUKQF4D
  • DVZIZNXREP6CXB8S
  • DVZJZ6SDDU5K7DWP
  • DVZKZPGA8BFRTAB4
  • DVZLZEG4C8QXGRWR
  • DVZMZ4EUKTRS4SJC
  • DVZNZ7BSRC7PK8NU
  • DVZOZMK346DPRN3U
  • DVZPZFMS34Q9HKV8
  • DVZQZFVKSJU976HG
  • DVZRZW4FGVTS5CSE
  • DVZVZPD45PUVF5QJ
  • DVZTZ8H8PA4A9PFH
  • DVZUZ65GRGBJTAM6
  • DVZBAZKGF79MDJWH
  • DVZBBZS4CAH7J5RF
  • DVZBCZWRTGV6S7QC
  • DVZBDZ7XK4AXDNJW
  • DVZBEZVPSQGUHCXG
  • DVZBFZSPUAH7X8SU
  • DVZBGZRCV3QV58U8
  • DVZBHZVF7WRD6UKR
  • DVZBIZUD6MK6RMWP
  • DVZBJZ8DP3QBRCJH
  • DVZBKZ3XQTJXJUMB
  • DVZBLZBGAESUW9JQ
  • DVZBMZ6PV5QCV9J5
  • DVZBNZJHGCEPTT3M
  • DVZBOZFFVX7PXR4C
  • DVZBPZ95HHJ4RCER
  • DVZBQZ7QDK4F8UXW
  • DVZBRZSJP85PG8JU
  • DVZBVZPCSQJDNJEP
  • DVZBTZVAMNPTKC9F
  • DVZBUZMMG5NHV85T
  • DVZCAZDWKWX78DMH
  • DVZCBZW5JT8F3VX6
  • DVZCCZFAARCTCUJH
  • DVZCDZUFRM9BS54C
  • DVZCEZAXNWN4A7CQ
  • DVZCFZFBWRPJ5S9D
  • DVZCGZD8KDK9RBJB
  • DVZCHZPDFC7A536A
  • DVZCIZE37CHUFJJ9
 

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

