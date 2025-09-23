Samsung Fab Grab fest begins: Discounts, offer details, availability, more

Samsung has kicked-off its fab grab fest, offering discounts, bank cashback, and equated monthly instalment options on a range of products, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more. The sale kicked off from September 22 and is currently live on Samsung platforms. In this sale, the company is offering up to 53 per cent discount on its flagship smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, S25 Ultra, and S24 FE. The offer extends to tablets, laptops, wearables, and more.
Samsung fab grab fest: Availability
- Starting date: September 22
- Platforms: Samsung’s website, Samsung Shop App, Samsung Exclusive Stores
- Offerings: Discounts, bank cash back, and EMI options
Samsung fab grab fest: Offers
Offers on smartphones
Samsung said there is up to 53 per cent off on the maximum retail price (MRP) of select Galaxy smartphones. Additionally, consumers can also avail a bank discount of up to Rs 12,000 for select cards. Below are the models eligible for these offers.
Samsung Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Z Fold 7
- Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung Galaxy S series
- Galaxy S25 Ultra
- Galaxy S25
- Galaxy S25 Edge
- Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Galaxy S24
- Galaxy S24 FE
Samsung Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A56
- Galaxy A55
- Galaxy A36
- Galaxy A35
- Galaxy A26
- Galaxy A17
Offers on laptops
Samsung said consumers can avail of a discount of up to 59 per cent on the MRP of select laptops along with bank discount of up to Rs 17,490. Eligible models for these offers are:
- Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360
- Galaxy Book 5 Pro
- Galaxy Book 5 360
- Galaxy Book 5
- Galaxy Book 4
Offers on tablets, wearables, and accessories
The company is offering up to 50 per cent off on MRP along with up to Rs 20,000 of bank discount from select cards. Eligible models for these offers:
Tablets
- Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S11
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE
- Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
- Galaxy Tab A11+
- Galaxy Tab A11
Watches
- Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
- Galaxy Watch 8
- Galaxy Watch Ultra
Wireless earphones
- Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
- Galaxy Buds 3
- Galaxy Buds Core