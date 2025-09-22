EA Sports FC 26's Standard edition releases Sept 26: Check price, details

The Standard edition of EA Sports FC 26 is set to release on September 26 for PC users. Consumers who purchased the EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate edition pack got early access to the game starting September 19. There’s a difference of Rs 2,000 between the Ultimate and the Standard edition for PC, but what does that extra money bring? Let us go over the differences between the EA Sports FC 26 Standard edition and Ultimate edition for PC in detail.
Notably, apart from PC, the game will also be released on other platforms such as: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and Amazon Luna.
EA Sports FC 26 Standard edition: Content and benefits
Players who pre-purchase EA Sports FC 26 Standard Edition will get:
- Football Ultimate Team 92+ OVR icon (untradeable) for EA Sports FC 25 (sold separately)
Club rewards:
- 1 Archetype Unlock Consumable
- 2 Double AXP for 10 Matches Consumables
Career rewards:
- 3 ICON Career players
- 5-Star Coach available for hire in Manager Career
- 5-Star Youth Scout available for hire in Manager Career
- Manager Live Challenge Content
The EA Sports FC 26 Standard edition for PC is priced at Rs 3,999.
EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate edition: Content and benefits
Players who pre-purchase EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Edition will get all perks of the Standard edition along with:
- Up to seven days of early access
- Ultimate Team 93+ OVR ICON Player Item (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 25 (sold separately)
- Season 1 Premium Pass
- 6,000 FC Points over two months
- 1 additional Ultimate Team Player Evolution Slot
- Standard Edition Clubs and Career content
EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate edition for PC is priced at Rs 5,999.
EA Sports FC 26: What has been improved?
Key improvements that EA Sports has made in FC 26 as compared to FC 25 are these:
- Fewer bounce backs while tackling
- Faster and more realistic gameplay
- Fluid and dynamic dribbling
- Controlled deflections while scoring a goal
- Improved passing
- Off-ball shielding
- Smarter goalkeeper movement
- Low-driven power shot
Many more such improvements have been made, which the publisher showcased earlier in the gameplay reveal trailer.
EA Sports FC 26: Minimum requirements for PC
- OS: Windows 10/11 - 64-Bit (Latest Update)
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5 6600k
- RAM: 8 GB
- Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 100 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0)
EA Sports FC 26: Recommended requirements for PC
- OS: Windows 10/11 - 64-Bit (Latest Update)
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 6700
- RAM: 12 GB
- Graphics: AMD RX 5600 XT or Nvidia GTX 1660
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 100 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0)