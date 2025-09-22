Monday, September 22, 2025 | 04:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / EA Sports FC 26's Standard edition releases Sept 26: Check price, details

EA Sports FC 26's Standard edition releases Sept 26: Check price, details

The Standard edition of EA Sports FC 26 is priced at Rs 3,999, while the Rs 5,999 Ultimate edition offers early access, FC points, and extra in-game perks

EA Sports FC 26 release date gameplay trailer price

EA Sports FC 26

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Standard edition of EA Sports FC 26 is set to release on September 26 for PC users. Consumers who purchased the EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate edition pack got early access to the game starting September 19. There’s a difference of Rs 2,000 between the Ultimate and the Standard edition for PC, but what does that extra money bring? Let us go over the differences between the EA Sports FC 26 Standard edition and Ultimate edition for PC in detail.
 
Notably, apart from PC, the game will also be released on other platforms such as: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and Amazon Luna.
 

EA Sports FC 26 Standard edition: Content and benefits

Players who pre-purchase EA Sports FC 26 Standard Edition will get:
  • Football Ultimate Team 92+ OVR icon (untradeable) for EA Sports FC 25 (sold separately)
  • Club rewards:
    • 1 Archetype Unlock Consumable
    • 2 Double AXP for 10 Matches Consumables
  • Career rewards:
    • 3 ICON Career players
    • 5-Star Coach available for hire in Manager Career
    • 5-Star Youth Scout available for hire in Manager Career
    • Manager Live Challenge Content
The EA Sports FC 26 Standard edition for PC is priced at Rs 3,999.

Also Read

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PS5 consoles price drop: Digital edition at ₹44,990, Disc at ₹49,990

Gameskraft Technologies

Gameskraft lays off 120 staff after real money gaming ban in India

PS Plus Extra game catalogue: September

PlayStation Plus Extra: Sony adds WWE 2K25, Persona 5 Tactica to free games

online gaming

Offshore betting apps use social media, surrogate ads to bypass India ban

Microsoft Xbox update

Xbox PC app lists games from other storefronts, including Steam: What's new

EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate edition: Content and benefits

Players who pre-purchase EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Edition will get all perks of the Standard edition along with:
  • Up to seven days of early access
  • Ultimate Team 93+ OVR ICON Player Item (untradeable) for EA SPORTS FC 25 (sold separately)
  • Season 1 Premium Pass
  • 6,000 FC Points over two months
  • 1 additional Ultimate Team Player Evolution Slot
  • Standard Edition Clubs and Career content
EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate edition for PC is priced at Rs 5,999. 

EA Sports FC 26: What has been improved?

Key improvements that EA Sports has made in FC 26 as compared to FC 25 are these:
  • Fewer bounce backs while tackling
  • Faster and more realistic gameplay
  • Fluid and dynamic dribbling
  • Controlled deflections while scoring a goal
  • Improved passing
  • Off-ball shielding
  • Smarter goalkeeper movement
  • Low-driven power shot
Many more such improvements have been made, which the publisher showcased earlier in the gameplay reveal trailer.

EA Sports FC 26: Minimum requirements for PC

  • OS: Windows 10/11 - 64-Bit (Latest Update)
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5 6600k
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 100 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0)

EA Sports FC 26: Recommended requirements for PC

  • OS: Windows 10/11 - 64-Bit (Latest Update)
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7 6700
  • RAM: 12 GB
  • Graphics: AMD RX 5600 XT or Nvidia GTX 1660
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 100 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent (feature level 12_0)

More From This Section

Oppo Developer's conference 2025

Oppo to unveil iOS 26-inspired ColorOS 16 UI on Oct 15: What to expect

OriginOS (Image: Vivo)

Vivo and iQOO may bring OriginOS to India with Android 16 update: Report

Mac Mini M4

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Apple Mac mini M4 available at Rs 49,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung One UI 8.5 may bring iOS 26-like UI to Galaxy smartphones: Report

iPhone 16 Pro Max, Pixel 10, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Nothing Phone 3, Motorola Razr 60

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check deals on Apple, Google, Samsung, more

Topics : Gaming videogames online games

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon