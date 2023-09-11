Samsung Galaxy S23 FE appears on the web ahead of official launch: Details

An alleged image of the Samsung Galaxy S23FE has appeared on Chinese electronics certification agency TENAA’s database. Samsung is expected to bring back its popular fan-edition series with the Galaxy S23 FE, after skipping the fan edition version of the S22 model. The smartphone is expected to be an affordable version based on Samsung's flagship offering, the Galaxy S23 Plus.

The alleged image of the Galaxy S23 FE shows a triple camera setup on the rear, which would likely include a 50-megapixel primary sensor aided by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto sensor. The front camera is rumored to be a 10MP sensor.





Also Read: Apple Watch 9 to bring U2 chip, more accurate sensors, and more: Report According to slashleaks, the certification site featured the model number of the smartphone as SM-S7110. The rumored image of the Galaxy S23 FE resembles its high-end counterpart, which was expected from the fan edition version of the flagship smartphone.

According to Android Central, the certification listing shows that the rumoured Samsung smartphone would feature an octa-core chip. It is likely to be either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Samsung's Exynos 2200, depending on the regions. The device is expected to come with up to 8GB RAM and maximum of 256GB storage capacity.

According to media reports, the fan-edition smartphone in the Galaxy S23 series would have a 6.3-inch display of 2340 x 1080 resolution. It would be powered by a 4,370mAh battery while being 8.2mm in thickness.





Also Read: iQOO Z7 Pro review: Good entry-level gaming phone, but not an all-rounde There has been no official confirmation by Samsung on the smartphone’s launch date, though it is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy TAB S9 FE in coming months.