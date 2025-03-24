Monday, March 24, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 13T Mini may rival iPhone 16e and Pixel 9a in compact phone segment

OnePlus 13T Mini may rival iPhone 16e and Pixel 9a in compact phone segment

Reportedly, the OnePlus 13T Mini will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and boast a 50MP primary lens paired with a 50MP 2x telephoto lens

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

OnePlus is reportedly in the works to unveil a compact flagship smartphone that might compete directly with the iPhone 16e and Pixel 9a. According to reports, the upcoming OnePlus 13T Mini might closely resemble the iPhone 16e or Pixel 9a. As per a report by MoneyControl, the smartphone is expected to debut in China by the end of next month.
 
At present, two renders of the OnePlus 13T mini have surfaced online with one appearing like the iPhone 16e and the other resembling the Pixel 9a. If either of them is correct then the Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer will be facing that particular flagship smartphone head-on.
 
 
OnePlus 13T Mini: What to expect
 
According to reports by 91Mobiles and NDTV Profit, the OnePlus 13T mini may come with a 6.31-inch display with 1.5K resolution and LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) technology for dynamic refresh rate adjustment up to 120Hz. It is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and could feature a dual-camera system, encompassing a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The device is also expected to house a sizable 6,000mAh battery.

In comparison, the display on the Pixel 9a is a 6.3-inch Actua display unit and the iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. Coming to the lenses, the camera seen in the Pixel 9a is a dual rear camera system featuring a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP main camera. On the other hand, the iPhone 16e features a 48MP Fusion camera that lets users zoom in up to 2x at optical-like quality. As for the battery, the Pixel 9a packs a 5,100mAh battery. Apple doesn’t disclose the official battery capacity but it claims that the iPhone 16e has enough battery power to last up to 26 hours of video playback.
 
Details regarding pricing and AI-related features in the OnePlus 13T mini remain unclear and will likely be revealed at the official launch.
 
The availability of the OnePlus 13T mini in regions other than China remains uncertain.

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

