Home / Technology / Tech News / OPPO launches camera-centric flagship Find X8 Ultra in China: Check details

OPPO Find X8 Ultra will go on sale in China on April 16 at a starting price of CNY 6,499 and will have a five-lens rear camera setup

OPPO Find X8 Ultra

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has announced a new flagship smartphone, OPPO Find X8 Ultra, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. OPPO Find X8s and X8s Plus also accompany the Ultra model in this line-up. These smartphones are currently limited to the company’s home country, and OPPO has not yet shared details for their wider availability.   
 
OPPO Find X8 Ultra: Details
 
OPPO Find X8 Ultra sports a 6.82-inch AMOLED flexible display with 2K ultra-high-definition (QHD+ 3168 × 1440 pixels resolution). The display offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and supports Dolby Vision, HDR Vivid, ZREAL, and Pro XDR technology. The screen also features OPPO’s Crystal Shield Glass for protection.
 
 
OPPO Find X8 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 3 System-on-Chip (SoC) and is paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra (Image: OPPO China)

For optics, OPPO Find X8 Ultra has five lenses on the rear. It boasts a 50MP wide-angle ƒ/1.8 lens and a 50MP wide-angle ƒ/2.0 lens. It features a 50MP telephoto camera and a 50MP ultra-telephoto camera, along with a 2MP Danxia original colour lens. For selfies, the smartphone has a 32MP lens.
 
It has a 6,100mAh battery with 100W Super Flash wired charging, 50W Wireless Flash Charge, and 10W Wireless Reverse Charge.
 
OPPO Find X8 Ultra: Specifications
  • Display: 6.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED display (3168 × 1440), 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colour depth with OPPO Crystal Shield Glass.   
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (Extreme Edition), octa-core with up to 4.32GHz clock speed.
  • RAM: Available in 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5X configurations.   
  • Storage: Comes with 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.0 storage; not expandable via microSD.
  • Rear Camera: Four-camera setup with four 50MP sensors—wide, ultra-wide, telephoto, and ultra-telephoto—alongside a 2MP Danxia colour sensor, supporting OIS and up to 30x zoom.
  • Front Camera: 32MP front-facing camera with autofocus, capable of 4K video recording at up to 60fps.
  • Operating System: Runs on ColorOS 15.0 based on Android.
  • Battery and Charging: 6100mAh dual-cell battery with 100W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.
  • Connectivity: Supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C, and dual Nano-SIM slots.

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

