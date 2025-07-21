Samsung Galaxy F36 5G launched in India with AI features: Price, specs

Samsung has launched its Galaxy F36 5G smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 17,499 onwards, the smartphone features a sleek construction with leather pattern back panel design. The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G also offers several artificial intelligence-powered features such as Object Eraser, Image Clipper, and Edit Suggestions. Beyond these features, the smartphone also supports Google’s Circle to Search functionality and advanced Gemini AI features.
Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: Price and availability
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,499
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999
- Colours: Coral Red, Luxe Violet, Onyx Black
The smartphone will be available from July 29 on Samsung’s online store and ecommerce platform Flipkart.
Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: Details
The new Samsung Galaxy F36 5G smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the smartphone gets Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection up front.
Powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging. On the software front, the smartphone comes with Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box. Samsung has announced that it will be offering six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates on the Galaxy F36 5G.
On the camera front, the Galaxy F36 5G features a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor that also supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). This camera is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, the smartphone sports a 13MP camera for selfies, video calls, and more. Samsung also said that the smartphone is capable of recording 4K videos from both the front and the back of the smartphone.
Other notable features include NFC support for Tap and Pay in Samsung Wallet, Voice Focus feature for suppressing environmental sound during phone calls, and more.
Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch Full HP+ Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus+
- Processor: Exynos 1380
- RAM: 6GB / 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
- Front camera: 13MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 25W wired