Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Everything about 2024 foldable device in the works

Samsung is reportedly working on affordable as well as expensive models in the Galaxy Z Fold line, and the mainline model is expected to feature a new squared design with flat edges

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

South Korean electronics company Samsung is expected to refresh its foldable devices line-up later this year, probably in August. While there are months to go, multiple news reports have surfaced on the internet related to the Galaxy Z Fold line. While some reports claim that Samsung would introduce an affordable foldable device in the line, others claim that the company is testing an expensive model too. Besides, there are reports detailing the design aspects of the mainline model, touted by many as the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Here is a round up of everything related to the Galaxy Z Fold series:
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra
Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce the Ultra model in the foldable line with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 series. According to a report by 9To5Google, the South Korean tech giant is working on an “Ultra” variant that could be expensive but better equipped in terms of features – compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra could be a physical variation of the regular Fold 6, but with SPen built in.
Earlier, there were reports on the web stating that Samsung is planning to incorporate a 200-megapixel primary camera sensor from its flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6. According to media reports, the change was highly unusual as an upgrade to a 200MP sensor from a 50MP sensor would be a big upgrade and the company has recently taken a more conservative approach by making smaller changes and refinements to its more expensive smartphones, such as the Galaxy S24 series. However, with an alleged “Ultra'' variant in the works, it is likely that Samsung will keep its flagship camera sensor from the S-series Ultra variants for the high-end foldable device.
Affordable foldable
Samsung is also reportedly working on an affordable foldable device, which is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Considering there would be an Ultra model in the line-up, there are chances of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to become the affordable model in the line-up.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The mainstream Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to feature a new squared-out design with sharper edges, compared to the round edges on the previous generation. According to news reports, the Fold 6 would be comparatively wider and slightly shorter compared to the Galaxy Fold 5. The change in the dimensions of the smartphone means that the company might have to change the aspect ratios of both the cover and foldable displays on the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy smartphones Samsung Galaxy Samsung foldable phone Foldable devices

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

