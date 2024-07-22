Business Standard
Samsung halts Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds shipment over quality issue: Report

Reportedly, some of the early users of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have alleged that the silicone eartips on the earphones are fragile - get torn when trying to separate them from the Buds

Samsung galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Samsung is reportedly halting the shipment of its newly launched Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earphones. According to a report by Android Authority, Samsung has confirmed that it is temporarily suspending deliveries of the Buds 3 Pro to distribution channels. This comes after a few early users of the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro alleged that the included silicone eartips are being easily torn when trying to remove them from the buds.

Samsung in its statement to Android Authority said, “To ensure all products meet our quality standards, we have temporarily suspended deliveries of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices to distribution channels to conduct a full quality control evaluation before shipments to consumers take place. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.” The company further stated that if any customer is already in possession of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and is experiencing any issues, “they should contact or visit their nearest Samsung Service Centre.”
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 3 along with the standard Galaxy Buds 3 and other ecosystem devices such as the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are set to go on sale in India from August 24. The company has not officially offered details about the revised availability of the Buds Pro 3 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Quality issue

Samsung has completely overhauled the design of Galaxy Buds with the third-generation model, featuring an Apple AirPods-like stem design and a new case. According to reports, some early users of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro model have encountered quality issues with the device.

According to a report by The Verge, Samsung has used a hard plastic ring on the soft silicone eartips to attach it to the buds. However, when trying to remove the eartips for finding the right size or for cleaning, some users have found that the silicone can get ripped away from the attachment ring, leaving the plastic section attached to the buds.  

Samsung on its website in its home country South Korea has also posted a guideline for removing and replacing the eartips on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Samsung on its website in South Korea recommends against using fingernails for removing the eartips as it “may tear.” The company also stated that the user should not press hard or twist the eartips but rather, flip the eartips and pull it away from the buds slowly to separate it.



First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

