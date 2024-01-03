Sensex (    %)
                        
Samsung kicks off Galaxy 24 series pre-reserve in India at Rs 1999: Details

Customers with Samsung Galaxy pre-reserve VIP Pass are eligible for early delivery, access to special colour variants, and extra benefits worth Rs 5,000 in the form of e-pass

Samsung Galaxy S24 series Pre-reserve starts, Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch date confirmed, Samsung Galaxy S24 series pre-booking, Samsung Galaxy S24 availability, Samsung Galaxy S24 details, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra details, Samsung Galaxy S24 la

Image: Samsung

BS Tech New Delhi
Jan 03 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Soon after announcing the January 17 date for its inaugural Galaxy Unpacked event of 2024, Samsung kicked off a pre-reserve program in India for the upcoming Galaxy devices. Currently live on Samsung India official website, the pre-reserve program has several benefits listed that can be availed by consumers by paying Rs 1,999 (refundable) towards pre-reserve. The pre-reserve option is available until January 17.
Among the benefits offered by Samsung to pre-reserve consumers are early delivery, extra benefits worth Rs 5,000 in the form of e-pass, best exchange value in trade-in deal, access to special colour variants, and welcome voucher of Rs 5,000 together with 2 per cent loyalty points on Samsung Shop app.
Customers with Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass will receive e-voucher, worth Rs 5,000, which will be redeemable on the purchase of add-on products through Samsung website or Samsung Shop app.

How-to avail pre-reserve VIP pass

Visit Samsung India official website and click on the pre-reserve button
Register using your name, email address, and phone number
Continue to make payment of Rs 1,999 using any prepaid payment options available
Once the payment is done, you will receive the Galaxy pre-reserve VIP pass on the registered e-mail, and a message on your registered mobile number

Consumers with pre-reserve VIP Pass would be able to avail listed benefits at the time of pre-booking, once it is open in India. At the time of pre-booking, through Samsung online store and Samsung Shop app, Rs 1,999 amount would be adjusted. In case the coupon is not redeemed till the end of the redemption period, the pass will cancel automatically and the amount paid towards pre-reserve will be refunded to the customer.

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

