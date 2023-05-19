Google won't delete inactive YouTube accounts with videos at this time

Google has clarified that it will not delete accounts with YouTube videos, after announcing that it will delete personal accounts and their content that haven't been used or signed in for at least 2 years.

The company updated its blog post, saying "We do not have plans to delete accounts with YouTube videos at this time".

It came as a relief to several users that YouTube videos will remain untouched.

Starting later this year, if a Google Account has not been used or signed into for at least 2 years, the company may delete the account and its contents -- including content within Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar) and Google Photos.

"Our internal analysis shows abandoned accounts are at least 10x less likely than active accounts to have 2-step-verification set up," Google said in its announcement. "Meaning, these accounts are often vulnerable, and once an account is compromised, it can be used for anything from identity theft to a vector for unwanted or even malicious content, like spam."

The policy only applies to personal Google Accounts, and will not affect accounts for organisations like schools or businesses.

While the policy takes effect now, it will not immediately impact users with an inactive account and "the earliest we will begin deleting accounts is December 2023," said Google.

--IANS

