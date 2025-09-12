Friday, September 12, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung Galaxy phones may get 3D capture ahead of Android XR headset debut

Samsung Galaxy phones may get 3D capture ahead of Android XR headset debut

Samsung has reportedly added a hidden "3D capture" toggle in its Camera Assistant app, letting Galaxy users record spatial photos and videos ahead of its Project Moohan XR headset launch

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Samsung has reportedly started adding a new “3D capture” option to Galaxy smartphones, which allows users to click spatial photos and videos that can be viewed later on a headset. According to a report by SamMobile, this option does not show up in the stock camera app but in Samsung’s Camera Assistant app (a Good Lock module). Notably, this move comes when Samsung is expected to release its Android XR headset, “Project Moohan,” by the end of this year.
 
According to the report, this toggle option comes with a caption that reads: “Add a 3D capture option to the top of the preview so you can create spatial photos and videos for Galaxy XR headsets.”
 
 
Once activated, the camera viewfinder gains a new button that displays an outline labelled “Project Moohan.”

Tracing Apple’s approach?

Apple first introduced spatial photos and video recording for iPhone 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max with the release of iOS 17.2. Later, with the release of the new generation of iPhones, the company brought the feature to all models of the iPhone 16 series.
 
Owners of iPhone 15 Pro and newer models can now capture spatial photos and videos on their device itself. However, it won’t be visible in 3D as it will be on the Apple Vision Pro headset. It appears that now Samsung has started tracing those footsteps and begun the process with the release of the ability to capture spatial pictures from select smartphones.

Project Moohan: What to expect

Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset, first showcased last year, has made multiple appearances since. The company has acknowledged its partnership with Google and Qualcomm on the device, though official specifications remain under wraps.
 
Reports suggest the headset will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 processor and equipped with 1.3-inch OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) panels from Sony, delivering 4K resolution with a pixel density of 3,800ppi. It is also rumoured to feature full-colour pass-through video, positioning it as a rival to Apple’s Vision Pro.
 
Running on Google’s Android XR platform, the headset is expected to provide a virtual workspace with access to services like Google Maps, YouTube, and Gemini AI. While it is expected to remain compatible with existing smartphone apps from the Google Play Store, Samsung and Google are also said to be developing dedicated XR-native applications, including an enhanced YouTube app with a virtual screen and a 3D-enabled version of Google Photos.

Topics : Samsung Android Samsung Galaxy smartphones

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

