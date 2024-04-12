Samsung's GalaxyAI features coming to more devices this year: Details here

Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy AI features will be rolled out to more Samsung devices in this year. In an announcement related to the expansion of supported languages for the company’s AI features, Samsung has listed out the devices that currently support Galaxy AI. The note ends with "more coming soon".

"The newly supported Galaxy AI languages and dialects will each be available for download as a language pack from the Settings app across all devices that support Galaxy AI. That includes the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series, with more coming soon," said Samsung in a press note.

Galaxy AI, along with the gesture driven "Circle to Search", debuted alongside the company’s latest flagship Galaxy S24 series smartphones and was rolled out to other top-end devices last month, with the One UI 6.1 update. While the Galaxy S22 series is not included in the list of supported devices, media reports state that the AI features might trickle down to the 2022 Galaxy S-series smartphones as well.

Last month, citing Samsung's head of Mobile division, Roh Tae-moon, 9To5Google reported that the South Korean technology giant is currently reviewing the possibility of bringing Galaxy AI features to Galaxy S22 series devices. GalaxyAI is available on the Galaxy S23FE smartphone, which is powered by the same Exynos 2200 chipset that made its debut on the Galaxy S22 series. This suggests that it is likely that Samsung will eventually bring its Galaxy AI features to the flagship smartphones from two years ago.

Alongside the Galaxy S22 series smartphones, Samsung’s foldable devices from 2022- Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are possible candidates for receiving the Galaxy AI treatment.