Samsung teams up with Microsoft for AI features on Galaxy Book 4 laptops

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on January 9 announced that it has collaborated with Microsoft to enable intelligent connectivity features on the Galaxy Book4 series laptops. The collaboration enables multi-device connectivity with Microsoft Copilot powering the experience, said Samsung in a press note.

Samsung said the Microsoft Copilot on the Galaxy Book is capable of finding, reading and summarising text messages from the smartphone, when connected. It can then automatically create and send messages on users behalf directly from the PC. Microsoft’s AI assistant can also access the message history to generate more accurate message responses.

Samsung said, “As Microsoft Copilot progressively expands to handle more apps, the connected experience with other Samsung Galaxy devices is set to get more intelligent, powerful and convenient.”

Galaxy smartphone as PC webcam is another intelligent connectivity feature announced by Samsung. According to the company, the feature would allow users to turn the Galaxy smartphone into a PC webcam for video conferencing on Microsoft Teams. It allows switching between the smartphone's front and rear camera while being wirelessly connected. Apart from the Galaxy smartphones, Samsung allows other Galaxy devices to integrate with Galaxy Book4. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Tab9 Ultra can be used as an external monitor for the Galaxy Book 4 series notebooks.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book 4 series in December 2023. The series comprises Galaxy Book Ultra, Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360. While the Ultra and Pro 360 models are offered in 16-inch screens, the Pro model is offered in a 14-inch screen beside a 16-inch model. Below are the product details:

Galaxy Book4 Ultra: Specification

Colour: Moonstone Gray

Display: 16-inch, 16:10 Touch AMOLED, WQXGA+ (2880×1800), 400 nits, up to 120Hz VRR, 120 per cent DCI-P3

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 / Core Ultra 7 (Intel Evo Edition)

Graphic: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 / RTX 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6

Memory: 16GB / 32GB / 64GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage: 512GB / 1TB / 2TB SSD (PCle), Expansion Slot

Battery: 76Wh

Charging: 140W USB Type-C Adapter

Port: Thunderbolt 4 (2), USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1 port (Supports 8K at 60, 5K at 120), microSD, Headphone / Microphone

Network: Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.3

Galaxy Book4 Pro: Specification

Colour: Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver

Display: 16-inch / 14-inch, 16:10 Touch AMOLED, WQXGA+ (2880×1800), 400nits, up to 120Hz VRR, 120 per cent DCI-P3

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 / Core Ultra 7 (Intel Evo Edition)

Graphic: Intel Arc Graphics (Shared)

Memory: 16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB SSD (PCIe), Expansion Slot

Battery: 63Wh / 76Wh

Charging: 65W USB Type-C Adapter

Port: Thunderbolt 4 (2), USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1 port (Supports 8K at 60, 5K at 120), Micro SD, Headphone / Microphone

Network: Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.3

Galaxy Book4 Pro 360: Specification

Colour: Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver

Display: 16-inch, 16:10 Touch AMOLED, WQXGA+ (2880×1800), 400nits, up to 120Hz VRR, 120 per cent DCI-P3

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 / Core Ultra 7 (Intel Evo Edition)

Graphic: Intel Arc Graphics (Shared)

Memory: 16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage: 512GB / 1TB SSD (PCIe)

Battery: 76Wh

Charging: 65W USB Type-C Adapter

Port: Thunderbolt 4 (2), USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1 port (Supports 8K at 60, 5K at 120), Micro SD, Headphone / Microphone

Network: Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.3