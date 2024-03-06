Samsung to launch two Galaxy A-series smartphones on March 11: Know details

Samsung has started pre-registration for the upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphones in India. Based on information on the Samsung official website, the smartphones will be launched on March 11 at 2:30 PM. Although the company has not yet announced the models, the launch is expected to bring the Galaxy A55 and the Galaxy A35.

Samsung has revealed some of the design elements of the upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphones through teaser images. The images displayed on the registration page show a vertically placed triple-camera layout on the back of the smartphones in left-orientation. This seems to be in line with Samsung’s recent smartphone design philosophy.





Additionally, the images show Key Island design for button pavement on the smartphone's frame. The Key Island design is a relatively newer design element with a raised bump to house the physical buttons on the frame. Samsung first introduced the Key Island design on the Galaxy A15 and A25 smartphones that were launched last year.

Another key detail that Samsung has announced ahead of the launch is with regard to software support. According to Samsung, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A-series models will receive four generations of operating system (OS) updates and five years of security patches.

Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35: What to expect





Samsung on the registration page for the smartphones has highlighted the smartphones low-light imaging capabilities. According to a report by Android Authority, the Galaxy A55 smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 5MP macro camera. The Galaxy A35 is expected to get the same 50MP primary sensor.

Samsung has also highlighted that the smartphone will come with “spill and slip resistance”. This suggests that the upcoming Galaxy A55 smartphone will get an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, similar to its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy A55: Expected specifications

Display: 6.5-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Exynos 1480

RAM: up to 8GB

Camera: 50MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 5000mAh

OS: OneUI 6 based on Android 14

Samsung Galaxy A35: Expected specifications