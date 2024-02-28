Samsung Galaxy A15 5G gets 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant: Details here

Samsung on February 28 launched in India the Galaxy A15 5G smartphone in 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configuration. Introduced in the country in December last year, the Galaxy A15 5G was initially offered in 128GB and 256GB storage configuration with 8GB RAM standard across both variants. Now, the smartphone is also available in 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage variant. Like the other two variants, the new variant is offered in blue black, blue, and light blue colours.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: Price and variants

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999 (New)

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,499

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 22,499

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: Availability and offers

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G smartphone is now available on Samsung’s official website, leading e-commerce platforms, and select retail outlets. As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a cashback of Rs 1,500 on purchasing the 6GB+128GB variant of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy A15 5G smartphone features a 6.5-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED display of 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM. It has a 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by 25W fast wired charging. However, the phone does not ship with a supported charging adapter.

Based on Android 14 operating system, the smartphone boots Samsung OneUI. Samsung commits up to four generations of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates for the smartphone.

For imaging, the Galaxy A15 5G sports a 50-megapixel main sensor, paired with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 13MP camera sensor.