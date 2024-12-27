Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 12:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung to preview Galaxy Ring 2, smart glasses at S25 series launch event

Samsung to preview Galaxy Ring 2, smart glasses at S25 series launch event

Reportedly, Samsung could unveil Ray-Ban Meta-like smart glasses alongside the XR headset at the anticipated Galaxy S25 series launch event on January 22, 2025

Galaxy Ring, Samsung Project Moohan headset, Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Galaxy Ring, Samsung Project Moohan headset, Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is reportedly planning to showcase its second-generation Galaxy Ring and new Ray-Ban Meta Glasses-like smart glasses at the anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. While the next-generation flagship Galaxy S25 series smartphones are expected to take centre stage at the event, the company may preview several new devices that will be launched later in 2025. According to a report by 9To5Google, these new devices may include the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2, new smart glasses and Samsung's Project Moohan XR headset.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacaked: Anticipated devices

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2
 
According to the report, Samsung will preview the second-generation model of its Galaxy Ring at the next Galaxy Unpacked event. The company could opt for a similar strategy as the first-generation model, previewing the device in January and launching later in the year alongside the next-generation foldables.
 
 
As for the changes, the report stated that the Galaxy Ring 2 will offer better health sensors and improved battery life. No major design change is expected from the new model.

Also Read

Top five entry-level flagships

Tech recap 2024: Top five entry-level flagships from OnePlus, Apple, Google

Samsung

Samsung unveils new durable Sonic the Hedgehog-themed microSD cards

Ratan Tata

Beyond interruptions: How the year 2024 turned out for the business sector

Samsung

Samsung plans comeback in AC segment, to launch over a dozen models

Samsung Holiday Sale

Samsung Holiday sale: Offers on Galaxy S24-series, Z-series foldables, more

Smart glasses
 
While the company has already showcased its Project Moohan extended reality headset, Samsung may unveil a new smart glass device. Based on the Android XR platform, the smart glass will likely use Google's Gemini AI assistant to offer functionalities such as real-time conversation translation, message summarisation, direction assistance and more.
 
Previously it was reported that Samsung is developing a Ray-Ban Meta glasses-like smart glass device with a built-in 12MP camera for recording and more. It will likely be powered by a Qualcomm AR1 chip, the same processor that powers Meta's smart glasses.
 
Project Moohan XR headset
 
Earlier this month, Samsung announced that it has developed a prototype XR headset, named Project Moohan, in partnership with Google and Qualcomm. The device may be officially revealed at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.
 
Built on Google's Android XR platform, the headset is anticipated to feature advanced displays, pass-through functionality, and multi-modal input options. It is designed to function as a "spatial canvas," allowing users to engage in activities such as navigating Google Maps, watching YouTube, and interacting with Gemini for a variety of tasks.

More From This Section

Circle to Search on Nothing Phone 2

Nothing brings Circle to Search with Android 15 update: Eligible devices

Five smartphones that ruled the charts in 2024

Tech recap: Samsung to Apple, top 5 smartphones that ruled charts in 2024

Tech Wrap December 26

Tech wrap Dec 26: Xiaomi Pad 7 launch, Vivo Y29 5G, Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 3a models to get Qualcomm chips, telephoto camera: Report

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung to preview Galaxy S25 'Slim' at next Galaxy Unpacked event: Report

Topics : Samsung Augmented reality Samsung Galaxy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE CA Final ResultIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon