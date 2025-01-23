Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 08:48 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / SoftBank, OpenAI commit $19 bn each to $100 bn US AI venture 'Stargate'

SoftBank, OpenAI commit $19 bn each to $100 bn US AI venture 'Stargate'

The two companies would then both own 40% of Stargate, the tech outlet said, citing comments by Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman to colleagues

OpenAi

Sam Altman told colleagues Stargate was like a venture fund, with OpenAI and SoftBank its general partners. (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg United States
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Edwin Chan
 
SoftBank Group Corp. and OpenAI each plan to commit $19 billion of capital to Stargate, the $100 billion US AI endeavor President Donald Trump unveiled this week, the Information reported.
 
The two companies would then both own 40 per cent of Stargate, the tech outlet said, citing comments by Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman to colleagues.
 
SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son, OpenAI’s Altman and Oracle Corp.’s Larry Ellison took the wraps off Stargate this week at the White House, saying they would deploy $100 billion for the construction of data centers and other infrastructure. AI stocks have rallied since Stargate’s emergence, in anticipation of a potential spike in spending on hardware. On Thursday, SoftBank’s shares gained another 6 per cent in Tokyo, building on Wednesday’s 11 per cent gain.
 
 
But tech industry players including Elon Musk have questioned the lack of details around the venture and its financing. The xAI founder openly expressed doubt whether companies that joined Trump’s announcement could follow through on their promises. 

Also Read

Trump

Musk questions proposed $100 bn investment on AI venture, Altman fires back

Trump

US' Stargate: Will India be able to tap into a $500 billion opportunity?

OpenAI

Anthropic CEO sceptical of OpenAI's $500 billion 'Stargate' venture funding

OpenAi

ChatGPT data removal would breach US legal norms: OpenAI to India court

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

'My kid is never gonna grow up being smarter than AI': OpenAI's Sam Altman

 
Altman told colleagues Stargate was like a venture fund, with OpenAI and SoftBank its general partners, the Information said. Oracle and Abu Dhabi-backed MGX round out the roster and would contribute about $7 billion apiece, the outlet cited the OpenAI chief as saying. The rest of the money would come from limited partners and debt financing. 
 
Trump has made it clear that US leadership in AI is a priority for his administration. He’s signaled a wide-ranging approach toward ensuring that dominance, including pledges to spur private-sector investment by accelerating the permit process and easing other regulations. 
 
But skepticism persists about whether Stargate actually amounts to a dramatic increase from previous plans. 
 
Son visited Mar-a-Lago just last month to announce that SoftBank would spend $100 billion over the coming presidential term, and Tuesday’s announcement was drawn from that effort, according to a person familiar with the matter. Ellison said some of the data centers considered for the project were already under construction. And OpenAI has outlined plans to invest in AI infrastructure.
 
Bloomberg previously reported that SoftBank might tap hyperscalers in a project financing scheme and leverage tens of billions of dollars into hundreds of billions of dollars. The Japanese tech investor had ¥3.8 trillion ($25 billion) in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet at the end of September.
   

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung to manufacture Galaxy S25 series at Noida plant: CEO JB Park

Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: S25 series, One UI 7, AI, and more announced

Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung launches Galaxy S25 series, debuts multimodal AI with One UI 7

Google

Google wins UK ruling blocking Russian fine worth more than world GDP

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Date and time, where to watch, what to expect

Topics : OpenAI SoftBank artifical intelligence Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon