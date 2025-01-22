Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 11:13 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Anthropic CEO sceptical of OpenAI's $500 billion 'Stargate' venture funding

Anthropic CEO sceptical of OpenAI's $500 billion 'Stargate' venture funding

Elon Musk questions OpenAI's 'Stargate' funding claims, calls deal uncertain

OpenAI

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jackie Davalos and Shirin Ghaffary 
Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei expressed skepticism about the financing for rival OpenAI’s $500 billion infrastructure venture and called the planned project “a bit chaotic.” 
In an interview with Bloomberg News at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, Amodei said it’s “hard to make head or tail” of OpenAI’s new “Stargate” joint venture with SoftBank Group Corp., Oracle Corp. and other partners. The effort, announced by President Donald Trump at an event on Tuesday, is focused on building out the physical infrastructure needed to support AI development. 
 
“It’s not clear how much money is actually involved and how much of that was committed,” Amodei said. He added that it’s also unclear what the government’s involvement in the project will be.  
 
 
OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman have spent months working to build a global coalition of investors to support boosting the supply of chips, energy and data center capacity for AI services. In its announcement for “Stargate,” OpenAI said the venture will “begin deploying $100 billion immediately,” with plans to invest $500 billion over the next four years. But some of OpenAI’s top rivals have expressed doubts about the financing.

Also Read

OpenAi

ChatGPT data removal would breach US legal norms: OpenAI to India court

OpenAI

US' Stargate: Will India be able to tap into a $500 billion opportunity?

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

'My kid is never gonna grow up being smarter than AI': OpenAI's Sam Altman

Google Chrome, Chrome browser

Google to make fresh investment over $1 billion in OpenAI rival Anthropic

Elon Musk

FTC concern over Microsoft investment in OpenAI backs my claims, says Musk

 
Elon Musk, the billionaire Trump ally who helped found OpenAI before launching a competing company, suggested the funding for “Stargate” is not a done deal. “They don’t actually have the money,” Musk wrote on X, his social media platform. In response, Altman said Musk’s assertion was “wrong, as you surely know.” 
 
While he raised questions about “Stargate,” Amodei said the Trump administration’s focus on building energy capacity for AI infrastructure inside the US is “a good thing.” He also expressed support for streamlining regulatory and permitting processes and downplayed the impact of Trump rescinding the Biden administration’s executive order on AI. 
 
“The executive order was actually a relatively simple thing that didn’t do much,” Amodei said. The order, signed in 2023, had required artificial intelligence companies to share safety test results and other critical information for powerful AI systems with the federal government. “I think it was a good thing but also not a big deal that it’s being taken away.”
 
Amodei said Anthropic has had conversations with Trump’s team about AI policy. Amodei also said he hopes the new administration will continue Biden’s policy around chip exports restrictions on China, citing concerns about an authoritarian government gaining control of advanced AI technology. 
 
“I’m very worried about 1984 scenarios, or worse,” he said. 

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Date and time, where to watch, what to expect

ISRO

Isro's uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan advances with dispatch of crew module

Truecaller

Truecaller brings automatic spam call blocking to iPhones: How to enable

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung Galaxy S25 series could debut these new Galaxy AI features: Details

Android 15

Google fixes reported issues in Android 15 QPR2 beta 3 for Pixels: Details

Topics : OpenAI ChatGPT artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVENitish Kumar's Withdraws BJP SupportStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon