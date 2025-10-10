Friday, October 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Sona Comstar partners with Germany's NEURA Robotics to develop humanoids

Sona Comstar partners with Germany's NEURA Robotics to develop humanoids

Sona Comstar says intelligent automation is driving rapid growth in industrial and humanoid robots, transforming global manufacturing and logistics industries

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Auto parts maker Sona Comstar on Friday announced signing an initial pact with German-based NEURA Robotics GmbH to jointly develop advanced technologies, and industrialise robots and humanoids in India and overseas.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) serves as a basis for establishing shared objectives between Sona Comstar and NEURA Robotics, the company said.

"By combining Sona Comstar's engineering and manufacturing expertise with NEURA's pioneering cognitive robotics technologies, we are well-positioned to deliver world-class solutions for the global market," said Vivek Vikram Singh, Managing Director and Group CEO at Sona Comstar.

The world is entering a new era of intelligent automation and this technological leap is fueling unprecedented growth in both industrial robotics and humanoid robots, transforming manufacturing and logistics industries globally, Sona Comstar said.

 

"We believe true progress in robotics comes from strong partnerships that unite technology, engineering, and purpose.

"The collaboration with Sona Comstar represents the convergence of two innovation leaders: one redefining mobility, the other reimagining intelligent robotics. Together, we will set new standards for innovation and scalability in one of the world's most dynamic markets," said David Reger, Founder and CEO of NEURA Robotics.

Founded in 2019, NEURA Robotics seeks to address key innovation gaps and to establish the era of cognitive robotics.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

