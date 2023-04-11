Sony launches WH-CH520 on-ear wireless headphones in India at Rs 4,490

Japanese electronics maker Sony on Tuesday launched in India the WH-CH520 on-ear wireless headphones. Priced at Rs 4,490, the Sony WH-CH520 headphones are available online on ShopatSC website and leading e-commerce platforms, and offline at Sony retail stores. The headphones come in black, white, blue and beige colours. Below are the details:

The headphones are supported by the Sony Headphones Connect app, which is available for smartphones. According to the company, the app has features to adjust EQ settings, control the volume balance on left and right channels, choose voice assistant, and more.

The Sony WH-CH520 features on-ear design with padding on ear cups for comfortable fit. The headphones' headband is adjustable. The right ear cup has button control for volume, mute, music, and calls. The headphones come with multi-point connectivity with support for pairing with two supported devices simultaneously. These support Android fast pairing and Microsoft swift pairing. For voice calls, the headphones have built-in beamforming microphones powered by Sony’s ‘Precise Voice Pickup technology’.