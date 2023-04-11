close

Sony launches WH-CH520 on-ear wireless headphones in India at Rs 4,490

The Sony WH-CH520 headphones are available online on ShopatSC website and leading e-commerce platforms, and offline at Sony retail stores

BS Web Team New Delhi
Sony WH-CH520

Sony WH-CH520

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 3:11 PM IST
Japanese electronics maker Sony on Tuesday launched in India the WH-CH520 on-ear wireless headphones. Priced at Rs 4,490, the Sony WH-CH520 headphones are available online on ShopatSC website and leading e-commerce platforms, and offline at Sony retail stores. The headphones come in black, white, blue and beige colours. Below are the details:
Sony WH-CH520: Features

The Sony WH-CH520 features on-ear design with padding on ear cups for comfortable fit. The headphones' headband is adjustable. The right ear cup has button control for volume, mute, music, and calls. The headphones come with multi-point connectivity with support for pairing with two supported devices simultaneously. These support Android fast pairing and Microsoft swift pairing. For voice calls, the headphones have built-in beamforming microphones powered by Sony’s ‘Precise Voice Pickup technology’.
The headphones are supported by the Sony Headphones Connect app, which is available for smartphones. According to the company, the app has features to adjust EQ settings, control the volume balance on left and right channels, choose voice assistant, and more.

Other features of the headphones include Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity, 360 reality audio tracks, a USB-C port for charging, voice controls and press buttons. The company claims that the headphones can last up to 50 hours of playtime, up to 35 hours with noise cancellation and up to 1 hour on 3-minute rapid charge. According to the company, the WH-CH520 features DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), which upscale the compressed digital music files in real time.

Topics : Sony | headphones | True Wireless Earphones

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 3:05 PM IST

