Soon, WhatsApp will let you link your Facebook profile: How it works

WhatsApp is reportedly expanding its social media linking options, allowing users to add their Facebook profiles directly to their WhatsApp profile page — in addition to the existing Instagram linking option. The move aims to strengthen integration across Meta’s ecosystem, making it easier for users to connect and verify their identity across platforms. According to a report from WABetaInfo, the feature is being tested in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, where users can display their Facebook profile link on their WhatsApp profile.
Currently, WhatsApp Business accounts can display verified social media links, but this new feature will also be available to regular users — without requiring verification.
Linking Facebook profile: How it works
According to the report, once users add their Facebook profile link, it will appear on their WhatsApp profile, allowing contacts to easily visit it. The feature is entirely optional, so users who prefer not to link their Facebook account can skip it. Those who choose to link can also verify their connection through Meta’s Accounts Center, confirming that both accounts belong to the same person. However, users can also leave the link unverified if they prefer.
Link verification
The report highlights that verified and unverified links will appear differently. Verified links will display a small Facebook icon next to the user’s name, indicating that the profile has been authenticated via Meta’s Accounts Center. Unverified links, meanwhile, will show a regular clickable link or URL — similar to how Instagram links currently appear on WhatsApp profiles. Both options allow users to share their Facebook profiles, but only verified ones visually confirm account ownership.
Privacy
WhatsApp will also offer granular privacy controls for this feature. Under Settings > Privacy > Links, users will be able to decide who can see their linked Facebook profile. Options include making the link visible to everyone, only to contacts, selected people, or hiding it entirely. This ensures users can maintain privacy while managing how much of their online identity they want to share across Meta’s apps.
Steps to add Instagram to your WhatsApp profile
- Open WhatsApp on your phone.
- Go to Settings
- In Settings, look for Accounts Center / Facebook and Instagram / Linked accounts (depending on version).
- Select Instagram or “Add Instagram” and tap Continue
- Log in to your ‘Instagram account’ when prompted (using username and password).
- Once logged in, you may be asked to allow permissions or confirm the link.
- Save or confirm the changes.