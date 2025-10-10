Friday, October 10, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, WhatsApp will let you link your Facebook profile: How it works

Soon, WhatsApp will let you link your Facebook profile: How it works

WhatsApp beta users can now reportedly link and verify their Facebook profiles, enabling cross-platform identity integration and improved privacy management options

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp is reportedly expanding its social media linking options, allowing users to add their Facebook profiles directly to their WhatsApp profile page — in addition to the existing Instagram linking option. The move aims to strengthen integration across Meta’s ecosystem, making it easier for users to connect and verify their identity across platforms. According to a report from WABetaInfo, the feature is being tested in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, where users can display their Facebook profile link on their WhatsApp profile.
 
Currently, WhatsApp Business accounts can display verified social media links, but this new feature will also be available to regular users — without requiring verification.
 

Linking Facebook profile: How it works

According to the report, once users add their Facebook profile link, it will appear on their WhatsApp profile, allowing contacts to easily visit it. The feature is entirely optional, so users who prefer not to link their Facebook account can skip it. Those who choose to link can also verify their connection through Meta’s Accounts Center, confirming that both accounts belong to the same person. However, users can also leave the link unverified if they prefer.
 
Link verification
 
The report highlights that verified and unverified links will appear differently. Verified links will display a small Facebook icon next to the user’s name, indicating that the profile has been authenticated via Meta’s Accounts Center. Unverified links, meanwhile, will show a regular clickable link or URL — similar to how Instagram links currently appear on WhatsApp profiles. Both options allow users to share their Facebook profiles, but only verified ones visually confirm account ownership. 

Also Read

WhatsApp's design overhaul

WhatsApp tests new Liquid Glass design interface for iPhone users: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp tests username reservation feature before complete rollout: Report

WhatsApp's Message Translation feature

WhatsApp rolls out on-device 'Message Translations' feature on iOS: Report

WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp will support usernames: What is it, how to reserve, and more

WhatsApp

WhatsApp adds unified call hub on iOS with scheduling, dialer, more: Report

Privacy
 
WhatsApp will also offer granular privacy controls for this feature. Under Settings > Privacy > Links, users will be able to decide who can see their linked Facebook profile. Options include making the link visible to everyone, only to contacts, selected people, or hiding it entirely. This ensures users can maintain privacy while managing how much of their online identity they want to share across Meta’s apps. 
 
Steps to add Instagram to your WhatsApp profile
  • Open WhatsApp on your phone.
  • Go to Settings
  • In Settings, look for Accounts Center / Facebook and Instagram / Linked accounts (depending on version).
  • Select Instagram or “Add Instagram” and tap Continue
  • Log in to your ‘Instagram account’ when prompted (using username and password).
  • Once logged in, you may be asked to allow permissions or confirm the link.
  • Save or confirm the changes.

More From This Section

youtube

From ban to brand-new: YouTube lets terminated creators start a new channel

iPhone 16, Nothing Phone 3, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Samsung Galaxy S24

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: iPhone 16 at ₹55,000, Phone 3 at ₹35,000

ChatGPT, UPI

OpenAI partners with NPCI to bring UPI payments to ChatGPT: How it works

Motorola Edge 70's battery teased

Motorola's iPhone Air-like ultra-thin phone to feature 4,800mAh battery

intel chip

Intel to begin mass production of world's most advanced chips in Arizona

Topics : Tech News WhatsApp in India WhatsApp privacy WhatsApp features

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon