Spam protection to cloud infra, Airtel shows AI adoption beyond networks

Airtel is integrating artificial intelligence across its infrastructure and digital foundations. The telecom operator is showcasing the AI adoption beyond networks at the India AI Impact Summit, saying its is embedding intelligence at scale – “responsibly, securely and sustainably.”

According to Airtel , the intelligence adoption is making experiences safer, operations smarter and infrastructure more resilient for citizens, businesses, and government.

“Airtel is shaping how AI will power India’s future. AI now runs across Airtel’s infrastructure and digital foundations, making networks, cloud, cybersecurity and platforms smarter, more resilient and ready for the digital future. Powering AI for India, Airtel is embedding intelligence at scale – responsibly, securely and sustainably,” said Airtel in a press release.

Here are some of the areas demonstrated by Airtel at its booth at the India AI Impact Summit:

Spam and fraud detection at the network level

One of the main showcases is Airtel’s AI-based spam and fraud detection system, which the company describes as an AI-powered filter operating at the network level. According to Airtel, the system analyses traffic patterns and behavioural signals in real time to identify suspected spam calls, scam messages and malicious links.

The company said that since the AI filter was launched in September 2024, it has flagged more than 71 billion spam calls and 2.9 billion spam messages. It has also blocked over 800,000 malicious links across the network, with around 30,000 fraud attempts being stopped daily. Airtel claims this has coincided with a 14.3 per cent drop in cybercrime complaints from its users and a 68.7 per cent reduction in reported financial losses from fraud.

For businesses, Airtel is also showing spam-prevention tools such as Business Name Display, which shows a verified brand name instead of a phone number, and network APIs that allow companies to build services on top of Airtel’s network infrastructure.

Consumer services and AI-driven experiences

In the consumer segment, Airtel is highlighting the use of AI in areas such as IPTV and content discovery. The company says it is using AI to turn idle TV screens into interactive surfaces that can show personalised content and information.

Airtel is also pointing to its partnership with Adobe, under which it is offering access to Adobe Express Premium for a year to its mobile, broadband and DTH customers. The company says this is meant to make AI-assisted design tools more widely available to students, professionals and small businesses.

Cloud and data centre infrastructure

On the infrastructure side, Airtel is presenting its cloud and data centre operations as being built with AI workloads in mind.

Airtel Cloud is being positioned as a “sovereign” cloud platform, with data residency and operations based in India. According to the company, the platform is designed for AI workloads and real-time analytics, and is hosted in data centres built to meet telecom-grade reliability standards. Airtel also claims that tighter integration between its network and cloud platform can reduce costs compared to traditional cloud setups.

Through Nxtra by Airtel, the company is also showcasing its data centre footprint, which includes 14 large core data centres in cities such as Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Noida, Manesar and Bhubaneswar, along with more than 120 edge data centres across over 65 cities. Airtel says it is using AI in some of these facilities for tasks such as predictive maintenance, energy optimisation and operational efficiency, starting with its Chennai facility and expanding to others.

AI-driven security operations

Another focus area at the booth is Airtel’s security platform, which the company says uses AI across multiple layers to monitor and respond to threats. According to Airtel, this includes real-time threat intelligence, continuous monitoring of infrastructure, automated remediation and endpoint protection.

The company says its security operations are built around a multi-tier, AI-driven system that runs around the clock, with a Security Operations Center providing monitoring and incident response. Airtel is also highlighting the use of AI for faster detection of threats and shorter response times, alongside a zero-trust architecture for enterprise customers.