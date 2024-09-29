Business Standard
Spotify temporarily goes down; more than 40,000 people report outages

More than 40,000 people reported outages with the music platform on downdetector.com, a website that allows users to report problems with popular apps and services

(Photo: Reuters)

AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

The music streaming service Spotify was down temporarily on Sunday, leaving thousands of listeners without access to tunes and podcasts.

More than 40,000 people reported outages with the music platform on downdetector.com, a website that allows users to report problems with popular apps and services.

Spotify wrote on X Sunday afternoon, We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!

Responding to the post, Spotify users complained about the outage disrupting workout routines and plans to stream a playlist at a child's birthday party.

About an hour later, the streaming service posted that everything was looking much better. The app appeared to be working normally.

 

Millions of people use Spotify, which was the largest streaming service in 2023. The music platform reports having more than 626 million users, with 246 million subscribers.


First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

