Home / Technology / Tech News / Tata EV to become first Indian automaker to offer car key in Apple Wallet

Tata EV to become first Indian automaker to offer car key in Apple Wallet

Tata EV to become the first Indian carmaker to support Apple Wallet's digital car key feature, joining a line-up of global brands like BMW, Audi, Mercedes, and Hyundai

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC25), Apple announced an expansion of its digital car key functionality in Apple Wallet, adding support for 13 new automakers. Among the new entrants is India’s Tata EV, making it the first Indian automotive brand to integrate Apple’s car key feature for iPhone and Apple Watch users. Other brands joining the list include Acura, Cadillac, Porsche, and more.
 
Car key functionality in Apple Wallet is already supported by 20 automobile manufacturers, including Audi, Volvo, Lotus, Kia, Mercedes, BYD, BMW, Mini, Hyundai, and others. 
 

Car keys in Apple Wallet: What is it?

Apple’s digital car key allows users to lock, unlock, and start their car using an iPhone or Apple Watch. Depending on the car model, features may vary:
  • Passive entry: The car unlocks when the user approaches with their device, and locks when they walk away. The engine can be started once the user is inside the vehicle.
  • Tap-to-unlock: Some models require holding the device near the door handle or a key reader to unlock and start the vehicle.
  • Remote control: Select vehicles also support remote lock/unlock features and additional remote functions.
Users can also share digital car keys via AirDrop, Messages, Mail, or even WhatsApp—allowing temporary or full access to others. 

How to add your car key to Apple Wallet

To add a car key to Apple Wallet:
  • Ensure your car is associated with the manufacturer’s account.
  • Open the car maker’s app or follow set-up instructions from a message or the car's infotainment system.
  • When prompted, continue set-up in the Wallet app.
  • If required, place your iPhone near the key reader to complete pairing.
  • Once added to your iPhone, the key may sync automatically to your Apple Watch, or you can manually add it via the Watch app under Wallet & Apple Pay.

What’s new in Apple Wallet?

Alongside the expanded car key support, Apple also introduced updates to Wallet’s travel features at WWDC25:
  • Boarding passes now support Live Activities, offering real-time updates on flights.
  • Travellers can quickly access airport navigation through Maps, track luggage via Find My, and even report missing bags directly from Wallet.

Topics : Apple Apple Watch Apple WWDC iPhone

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

