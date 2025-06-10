Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google releases new 'Pixel VIPs' app for select Pixel phones: What is it

Google releases new 'Pixel VIPs' app for select Pixel phones: What is it

Pixel VIPs helps Pixel users stay close to important contacts with features like location sharing, reminders, notes, and more

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Google has reportedly begun rolling out a new app called Pixel VIPs to select Pixel smartphones through the Play Store. According to a report from 9To5Google, the new app is designed to help users stay connected with the people who matter most — functioning as an upgraded favourites hub within the Google Contacts app, offering new ways to manage and interact with close connections.
 
As per the report, the Pixel VIPs app has started appearing on some Pixel devices running Android 15, and is expected to expand to more devices in the coming days.
 
What is Pixel VIPs?
 
 
According to the Play Store listing cited by 9To5Google, Pixel VIPs is intended to help users "stay connected to the people who matter most and never miss a moment from them." The app is centred around highlighting and organising important personal relationships, offering quick access to recent interactions and communication tools. These connections are referred to as “VIPs.”
 
Pixel VIPs is integrated directly within the Google Contacts app and functions similarly to a favourites hub, but with additional context-aware features and customisation options.

Key Features
  • VIP Badge: VIP contacts are marked with a special heart icon.
  • Bypass Do Not Disturb: VIPs can break through DND mode, ensuring you don’t miss critical calls or messages.
  • Homescreen Widget: A favourites-style widget offers one-tap access to your VIPs.
  • Highlights Tab: A fullscreen feed dedicated to each contact, with buttons for calling, messaging, or opening WhatsApp.
  • Birthday Reminders: Displays cards for upcoming birthdays of your VIPs.
  • Last Connection Timeline: Shows the history of your most recent calls and messages with each VIP.
  • Location Sharing: Displays a live map with your VIP’s real-time location, along with their local weather and time.
  • Notes: Allows one-off notes to be added in a card-style layout, similar to Google Keep.
  • Shared Activity Suggestions: A “Things to do together” section offers ideas based on shared interests or past behaviour.

