Tech Wrap Aug 29: Reliance AGM, Galaxy Book5 launched, Microsoft AI models

Jio AI Cloud 2.0 to JioFrames smart glasses. Samsung Galaxy Book5 launched. Microsoft debuts homegrown AI models. Galaxy A17 5G launched. Realme 15T launching on sept 2.

BS Tech New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

At the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance Industries’ Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani outlined the company’s shift towards becoming a technology powerhouse. Along with this vision, RIL introduced a range of new platforms and digital products, marking its expansion beyond connectivity into consumer hardware and AI-driven services. The announcements spanned broadband rollout, personal computing, cloud storage, and wearables, while also highlighting collaborations with Google and Meta to boost AI adoption in India.
   
Samsung has brought its Galaxy Book5 laptop to the Indian market. Equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors, the laptop integrates multiple AI-powered tools including AI Photo Remaster, AI Select, Transcript Assist, and Google’s Circle to Search on PC. Samsung stated that the device is built to help users improve both productivity and creativity.
 
 

Microsoft AI (MAI) has released the first public previews of two new AI models to strengthen Copilot and related experiences. According to the company, the models are designed to deliver natural, high-quality speech and improved instruction-following, serving applications such as interactive storytelling and podcasts. Named MAI-Voice-1 and MAI-1-preview, these models mark Microsoft’s first steps toward developing consumer-focused, specialized AI systems.
   
Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A17 5G, the follow-up to the Galaxy A16 5G. Powered by the Exynos 1330 processor, it comes with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP sensor. The phone features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and houses a 5,000mAh battery.
   
Realme is preparing to launch its 15T smartphone in India on September 2. Ahead of the launch, the company confirmed specifications such as the battery size, chipset, and camera details. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max SoC and will be offered in three shades: Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium.
   
Meta’s social platform Threads is experimenting with a new option that enables users to share long-form text using “text attachments.” Confirming the development to TechCrunch, Meta explained that the feature allows users to attach large blocks of text within a single post instead of breaking them into multiple updates. This tool is aimed at making it easier to share detailed content such as book excerpts, news summaries, or extended opinions with formatting support.
   
Apple will hold its ‘Awe dropping’ event on September 9, where it is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series. Alongside the iPhone 17 Air, the highlight will be on Apple’s premium models — iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This year, Apple is anticipated to bring significant upgrades to the Pro series in areas including design, performance, cameras, display, and battery.
   
Microsoft has rolled out its August Xbox update, adding features like cross-device play history, improvements to controller navigation, and a refreshed PC app. The update also brings early previews of Gaming Copilot on Windows 11, alongside additions to Xbox Play Anywhere, Cloud Gaming, and Retro Classics.
   
Anthropic announced an update to how it handles user data, giving Claude AI customers the ability to decide whether their chats can be used to train future AI models. The company clarified that all Claude Free, Pro, and Max subscribers — including Claude Code users — will have until September 28, 2025, to opt in or out of data sharing.
   
Apple is likely to reveal the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at its “Awe Dropping” event on September 9, alongside the iPhone 17 lineup. According to MacRumors, the Watch Ultra 3 is expected to introduce key upgrades over its predecessor, including an enhanced display, 5G and Satellite connectivity, and the addition of Blood Pressure monitoring.
   
Microsoft Word for Windows is rolling out a major update that changes how files are stored. As per the Microsoft 365 insider blog, every new document will now be saved automatically to the cloud, removing the need to activate AutoSave or pick a location manually. The company said this update ensures that documents remain secure, easily accessible across devices, and backed up without added effort.
   
A wrongful-death lawsuit filed in San Francisco against OpenAI raises concerns after a 16-year-old named Adam Raines reportedly began using ChatGPT in September 2024 for homework help before his tragic death. The case highlights the risks of AI tools being perceived as confidants.
   
Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani on Friday said that India’s vast population, diversity, and scale create a strong foundation for innovation through frugal engineering. He noted that this approach is critical for large-scale adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and can help address real-world challenges effectively.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

