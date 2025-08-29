Xbox August update brings cross device play history, improved navigation

Microsoft has announced its August Xbox update, introducing cross-device play history, new PC app features, and early previews of Gaming Copilot on Windows 11. The update also includes controller navigation improvements and several additions to the Xbox Play Anywhere, Cloud Gaming, and Retro Classics libraries.
Cross-device play history
Play History, a feature that started with Xbox Insiders, is now rolling out and will soon be available to everyone. The tool provides a unified list of games played across console, PC, and supported handhelds.
Players can access Play History through multiple points: the “Play history” tile on console Home pages, the “Most Recent” section in the Xbox app on PC, and the Play history tab in My Library. The feature is designed to make it easier to resume games across devices.
Also Read
My apps adds quick access tiles
The new My apps section introduces customisable tiles for frequently used apps like Apple Music, Apple TV, Crunchyroll, Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Players can add these shortcuts directly to their Home screen for easier access.
Microsoft noted that this begins with a curated set of apps and will expand support over time.
Improved navigation with controllers
Navigation using Xbox controllers has been refined for smoother scrolling, better focus memory, and clearer visual indicators. The update also clarifies button actions: A selects, B goes back, and Y opens search. Triggers and bumpers can now be used more consistently to move between content groups.
Other updates
- Dynamic backgrounds: New animated backgrounds are now available for Gears of War: Reloaded, Grounded 2: The Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Update, Madden NFL 26, Ninja Gaiden 4, and Sea of Thieves: Season 14.
- Gaming Copilot: Gaming Copilot (Beta) is now available in Game Bar on Windows 11 for Xbox Insiders enrolled in the PC Gaming Preview.
- Xbox Play Anywhere: More than 1,000 games now support Xbox Play Anywhere, allowing players to buy once and play across console and PC. Recent additions include Another Crab’s Treasure, Grounded 2, Sea of Thieves, and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
- Xbox Cloud Gaming: Game Pass Ultimate members can now stream from a library of over 450 games they own, playable across supported devices.
- Retro Classics: The Retro Classics collection, available through Game Pass and Antstream Arcade, is expanding toward over 100 titles over time. Recent additions include BurgerTime Deluxe, F1 Manager 2024, and Metal Slug 4, alongside weekly tournaments and community challenges.
- Mouse, keyboard, and touch support: Xbox Cloud Gaming continues to expand input options, with titles like F1 Manager 2024, The First Descendant, and Grounded 2 supporting mouse and keyboard on PC. Touch support is available for additional titles on mobile devices.