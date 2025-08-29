Friday, August 29, 2025 | 04:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AI Cloud 2.0 to JioFrames smart glasses: Key announcements from RIL AGM

Reliance at AGM 2025 unveiled Jio Digital Twin for faster broadband rollout, JioFrames smart glasses with real-time AI help, as well as integration of smart AI features into Jio AI Cloud

Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani detailed the roadmap to transform into a technology leader at RIL's 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM). Alongside its vision, the company showcased a suite of new digital products and platforms, marking a push beyond connectivity into AI-enabled services and consumer hardware. The announcements covered broadband rollout, cloud storage, personal computing, and wearables, while also introducing key partnerships with Google and Meta to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in India.
 
Here is a summary of the key developments revealed at the AGM 2025

Jio Digital Twin system

Jio introduced a Digital Twin System, a 3D digital model of India’s infrastructure that enables broadband activation within 24 hours. Using this platform, engineers can assess network conditions and plan installations remotely, eliminating the delays that typically accompany broadband rollouts. According to the company, this “living, breathing” model positions India at the forefront of network service innovation. 
 

Jio AI Cloud 2.0

Building on its cloud service launched last year, Reliance unveiled the next generation of Jio AI Cloud. Beyond storage, the platform now integrates AI to help users organise and rediscover content through voice commands in multiple Indian languages. It can automatically categorise essential documents like bills and ID cards, while also allowing users to retrieve files using natural language prompts.

A new AI Create Hub has also been added, enabling users to turn photos into reels, collages, and promotional videos.

JioFrames

The company also unveiled JioFrames, an AI-powered wearable ecosystem in the form of smart glasses. Supporting multiple Indian languages and Jio’s AI voice assistant, the glasses allow users to capture HD photos, record videos, livestream, and store content directly on Jio AI Cloud.
 
JioFrames also provides real-time contextual assistance—summarising books, guiding cooking steps, or offering travel information. With built-in open-ear speakers, they also support calls, music playback, and podcasts.

JioPC

Reliance also detailed its JioPC platform, which was recently introduced. It is essentially a virtual desktop solution that turns any TV into a PC. It allows users to operate a computer without needing a separate CPU. The service runs on the cloud and works via the Jio set-top box, effectively transforming any connected television into a functional PC.
Reliance said that as the platform operates from the cloud, it offers scalable performance, built-in security, and access to advanced AI applications. Reliance positioned JioPC as a cost-effective way for students, professionals, and small businesses to access high-performance computing.

Partnership with Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a deepened collaboration with Reliance, including the launch of a dedicated Jamnagar Cloud Region to bring Google Cloud’s AI and cloud compute infrastructure to India.
 
“As Reliance's largest public cloud partner, Google Cloud is not only powering the company's mission-critical workloads, but we are also innovating with you on advanced AI initiatives. And with Reliance and the Jio ecosystem, we are excited to put AI into the hands of more people and businesses so they can do extraordinary things,” said Pichai.

Partnership with Meta

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also confirmed a new partnership with Reliance, set to bring Meta’s open-source Llama AI models to Indian businesses.
 
“It is a key step forward towards ensuring that everyone has access to AI, and eventually, superintelligence. Meta and Reliance are going to deliver our open-source AI models to Indian businesses to help them fuel their work,” Zuckerberg said.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

