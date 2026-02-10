Tech Wrap Feb 10: OPPO K14X launched, WhatsApp web update, ChatGPT Ads

OPPO has launched the K14X smartphone in the Indian market. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also offers several AI-based tools, including AI Eraser, AI Reflection Remover, AI Best Shot, and AI Unblur. According to the company, the phone includes improved thermal management to help maintain stable performance and smooth visuals during extended use.

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out support for voice and video calling on its web client. As per a report by WABetaInfo, users can now place calls directly from WhatsApp Web, eliminating the need to install the desktop application. The rollout is happening in stages and is currently available to a limited set of users. At present, WhatsApp does not allow direct calling on the web client, requiring users to rely on the Windows or Mac app instead.

OpenAI has started testing advertisements for ChatGPT users on its Free and Go subscription plans in the US. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company said that ads do not affect ChatGPT’s responses and are clearly marked as sponsored, with a visual separation from answers. OpenAI said the move is intended to keep ChatGPT accessible to more users with fewer limits. Ads will appear only on lower-cost plans, while paid tiers such as Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education will continue to remain ad-free.

Snapchat has rolled out a new safety feature called Arrival Notifications, building on its existing “Home Safe” option. According to Snapchat’s blog, the feature allows users to automatically alert selected contacts when they arrive at destinations other than home, including classes, meetings, or travel stops. The company said the update aims to make location sharing easier and reduce the need to send manual updates.

Indian AI startup Sarvam AI has reported strong results across benchmarks focused on document understanding and Indian languages. The company said its models performed better than several widely used AI systems in these specific tests. The evaluations covered areas such as OCR, document layout analysis, and Indic language processing, where global models often struggle due to complex layouts and non-Latin scripts.

G-SHOCK has expanded its G-STEEL range in India with the launch of the GST-B1000 series. The company said the watch takes inspiration from its early designs while adopting a modern, all-metal construction. Based on the original DW-5000C concept, the GST-B1000 has been reworked into a metal form. Priced at Rs 29,995, it is available in black, blue, and green colour options. G-SHOCK added that the new model is slimmer and lighter than previous G-STEEL watches.

Nothing Phone 4a may launch in blue, pink and yellow colours UK-based consumer electronics brand Nothing appears to be gearing up for the launch of its Phone 4a series. The company recently shared a teaser suggesting that the upcoming lineup could arrive in multiple colours, including black, white, blue, pink, and yellow. In a post on X, Nothing wrote “Soon,” alongside an image of coloured dots forming the “(a)” logo used for its A-series devices. The series is expected to include two models: Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro.

Discord is strengthening its age verification and teen safety measures. From next month, users who do not verify their age using a face scan or ID may face account restrictions. According to the company’s blog, the update will be introduced in phases and will affect both new and existing users. Until verification is completed, accounts will be placed under stricter default settings that limit access to certain features and content.

Govt directs platforms to label AI content, deploy checks on misuse When New Delhi hosts the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to 20, the government is positioning the event differently from earlier global AI discussions. Rather than focusing on fear-based regulation, India aims to shift the conversation towards real-world deployment, delivery, and development outcomes, particularly for the Global South, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The government has directed social media platforms to introduce measures to identify and regulate artificial intelligence-generated material. The order requires platforms to use automated tools to prevent content that is illegal, sexually exploitative, or deceptive.

The India AI Impact Summit, scheduled to take place from February 16 to 20 in New Delhi, will include discussions around democratising artificial intelligence under the themes of People, Planet, and Progress. Ahead of the event, the government has shared updates on the India AI Stack, outlining preparations to deploy AI systems at scale.

Multilingual and multimodal AI is expected to be a key focus for India at the upcoming AI Impact Summit starting February 16 in New Delhi. In recent years, several government-backed initiatives have been launched to develop AI systems capable of working across Indian languages and formats such as text, speech, and documents.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Hosted by the Government of India under the IndiaAI Mission, the event will bring together governments, tech companies, researchers, and civil society groups to discuss AI governance, development, and deployment.

Yotta Data Services and the Digital India BHASHINI Division have shifted the BHASHINI language AI platform from a global hyperscaler to an Indian cloud infrastructure. The platform has been moved to Yotta’s Government Community Cloud and Shakti Cloud, ensuring that data, models, and user interactions remain within India.

The India AI Mission has issued a warning about fraudulent activities linked to the AI Impact Summit. It clarified that there are no fees for registration, participation, or speaking at the event, which begins in New Delhi on February 16. “This is an official alert issued by the India AI Impact Summit 2026 team for all participants, stakeholders, and the general public regarding fraudulent activities being carried out in the name of the Summit.