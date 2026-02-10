Snapchat brings Arrival Notifications option to Snap Map: How to set up

Snapchat has introduced a new safety option called Arrival Notifications, expanding on its earlier “Home Safe” feature. According to Snapchat’s blog, the update allows users to automatically notify friends or family when they reach destinations other than home, such as a class, meeting, or travel stop. Snapchat said that the feature is designed to make location sharing more flexible and reduce the need to manually send messages.

Snapchat’s ‘Arrival Notifications’: How it works

Snapchat first rolled out the Home Safe feature to let users alert someone when they arrived home safely. Snapchat is now extending the idea to cover more everyday situations. The company said that users can now set alerts for specific places and choose whether they want them to trigger once or repeat regularly. first rolled out the Home Safe feature to let users alert someone when they arrived home safely. Snapchat is now extending the idea to cover more everyday situations. The company said that users can now set alerts for specific places and choose whether they want them to trigger once or repeat regularly.

In a blog post, Snapchat said the feature can be useful for simple, routine moments. For example, users can automatically let someone know when they return to their hotel while travelling, arrive at a weekly class or reach a regular meeting spot. According to Snapchat, the goal is to make these updates happen automatically, without users having to remember to send a message each time.

Snapchat has highlighted that privacy controls remain central to how Arrival Notifications work. The company mentioned that alerts can only be sent to people the user has chosen to share their location with. Location sharing on Snap Map is switched off by default, and a user’s location is only visible if they choose to turn it on. One-time alerts automatically expire after they are sent or after 24 hours if the destination is not reached.

How to set up Arrival Notifications