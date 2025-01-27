Business Standard

Airtel, Jio, Vi introduce revised plans for customers after TRAI guidelines

After TRAI's interference, Jio, Airtel, and Vi revised their plans for users who need voice and SMS-only plans. Check details about each plan

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Soon after TRAI's new guidelines, service operators–Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi–announced their new plans for voice and SMS-only plans. The revised plans were rolled out after TRAI ordered telecom companies to bring new plans for customers who don't need data and primarily use phones for calls and text messages.

Why does TRAI order companies to bring voice and SMS-only plans?

Major telecom service companies provide data along with voice and SMS services even if customers do not require data. After receiving multiple complaints from the elderly and rural population, TRAI issued new guidelines to bring voice and SMS recharge-only plans. Resultantly, major telecom services such as Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea (Vi), are offering revised plans for calls and SMS only.
 
 
TRAI is keeping an eye on telecom companies' recent launches and revisions and states, "It has come to notice of TRAI that recently few service providers have launched voice and SMS-only packs which will be reported to TRAI within seven working days from the date of launch. The recently launched vouchers will be examined by TRAI as per extant regulatory provisions."

Jio's voice and SMS-only plans

Recharge Plan: Rs 448 
Validity: 84 days

Benefits: Unlimited voice calls and 1,000 SMS
Additional Perks: JioTV, JioCinema (non-premium), and JioCloud
 
Recharge Plan: Rs 1,748 
Validity: 336 days
Benefits: Unlimited voice calls and 3,600 SMS
Additional Perks: Access to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema (non-premium), and JioCloud

Airtel's voice and SMS-only plans

Recharge Plan: Rs 1,849 
Validity: 365 days
Benefits: Unlimited voice calls and 3,600 SMS
Additional Perks: Airtel Rewards, including Apollo 24/7 Circle membership and free Hello Tune service
 
Recharge Plan: Rs 469 
Validity: 84 days
Benefits: Unlimited voice calls and 900 SMS
Additional Perks: Apollo 24/7 Circle membership and free Hello Tune service

Vi’s voice and SMS-only plan

Recharge Plan: : Rs 1,460
Validity: 270 days
Benefits: Unlimited calls and 100 SMS
Additional Charges: Rs 1 for local and Rs 1.5 for STD messages beyond the limit

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

