Tech wrap Jul 5: CMF Phone 1, WhatsApp, Google Pixel 9, OPPO Reno 12 series

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi 13 5G smartphone in India on July 9. The Chinese electronics maker has listed the smartphone preview page on its India website and partner e-commerce platform Amazon where it has detailed some of the key features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone. According to Xiaomi, the budget 5G smartphone in its Redmi line will boast dual-sided glass, a megapixel-rich main camera sensor, a large display, a big capacity battery, and Qualcomm processor.

Samsung has scheduled the Galaxy Unpacked event for July 10 where the South Korean electronics maker will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. While the foldable devices will be in focus, announcements related to mobile artificial intelligence (Galaxy AI) and wearable devices, especially the Galaxy Ring, are expected to share the limelight.

After China unveiling in May, OPPO is set to debut the Reno 12 series with its first wave of mobile artificial intelligence features in India on July 12. The series comprises two identical models – Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro – offered in different configurations and imaging systems. However, both the models boast AI-powered media editing tools along with AI text generation and summarisation features.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite offers a decent display, a capable camera system for its price point, and a long-lasting battery. However, this comes at the cost of performance. Overall, if you are looking for a smartphone that serves as a decent daily driver and allows you to take good-looking, social media-friendly pictures, the Nord CE4 Lite is a viable option. However, if performance is your priority, you might want to consider other alternatives in the market.

The Sony ULT Field 1 is a portable Bluetooth speaker with decent sound for the price. The audio quality is modest – even as it provides a well-rounded sound with good definition, it does seem a little lower on bass. If you need to fill a room with some suitable thump, then you will find it missing despite the presence of the ULT button. In this specific case may be a better option is to opt for the bigger Field 7. Nevertheless, the ULT Field 1 is lightweight and portable enough and the company also claims it is a shockproof portable speaker which will survive minor falls as well with its unique design on both the edges. However, the same design is a bit of a dust magnet and on the black colour unit I reviewed, dust accumulation was a put-off.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 2024 is competitively priced within the market, making high-quality streaming accessible to a broad audience. While the Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers additional features and slightly better performance, the 2024 model provides a balanced mix of performance and affordability, making it a more appealing option for most users. That said, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 2024 is a no-brainer for those seeking a feature-packed 4K streaming device.

Google is set to launch its Pixel 9 series smartphone at the “Made by Google” event on August 13. Through the teaser video shared by the company that accompanied the event date announcement, Google made it clear that the next-generation Pixel smartphone will take centre stage at the event. The preview also showcased the silhouettes of the upcoming smartphones.

WhatsApp is in the process of developing a new feature that will enable users to create personalised AI avatars of themselves, capable of being placed in various virtual settings. According to The Verge, the feature discovered in the WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.24.14.7 harnesses a combination of user-provided images, text prompts, and Meta's AI Llama model to generate these custom avatars.

Chinese tech companies, from industry giants to ambitious startups, converged at the World AI Conference in Shanghai this week to showcase their latest innovations and express strong support for the country's artificial intelligence sector even as it faces US sanctions.