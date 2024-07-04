Tech wrap Jul 4: Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, CMF Phone 1, OnePlus Summer launch

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra foldable smartphone launched in India

The 2024 flip-style foldable smartphone from Motorola boasts a full-sized cover display with support for Google Gemini assistant for easy access without necessitating the phone unfolding. Other notable upgrades include a dual-camera system with a 2x zoom telephoto paired with main wide-angle sensor, and IPX8 rating for water resistance. Priced at Rs 99,999, the smartphone will be available on Amazon in its Prime Day sale, which commences from July 20. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

CMF Phone 1: Nothing shows novel back cover design, supported accessories

Nothing is set to launch in India the CMF Phone 1 on July 8. In a run up to the event, the British consumer technology brand has revealed the design of the smartphone. Moreover, it has confirmed the launch of Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 alongside the CMF Phone 1. In its posts on X (formerly Twitter), the company has previewed the novel back cover design of the smartphone and the supported accessories.

OnePlus has announced that it will be hosting a “Summer Launch Event” on July 16 in Milan, Italy. At the event, the Chinese smartphone brand is expected to unveil the Nord 4 5G smartphone, Pad Pro tablet, and a new variant of the OnePlus Watch 2 smart watch. For context, OnePlus recently launched the Ace 3 Pro smartphone and Pad Pro tablet in its home country. The latter is expected to launch globally on July 16, along with the Nord 4 5G and ecosystem products such as the refreshed model of the Watch 2.

The smartphone series will include the OPPO Reno 12 and a Pro model, both with artificial intelligence-powered features aimed at enhancing user experience. These smartphones will boast OPPO’s “all-round armour protection technology”, which it said will make them resistant to drops and impacts. Both devices will be IP65-rated for dust-and-water resistance, with reinforced components like speakers, USB-C port, and SIM card tray.

Samsung is set to expand its Galaxy M-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Galaxy M35 5G smartphone on 17 July. Ahead of the launch, the South Korean electronics maker has revealed key specifications of its upcoming smartphone – sAMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate, Exynos 1380 processor, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, 50MP main camera with OIS, and 6,000 mAh battery.

Meta has announced that Threads has reached the milestone of 175 million monthly active users, with India being one of the most active regions. Threads, Meta’s social media platform launched last year to rival X (formerly Twitter), made the announcement to commemorate its one year anniversary. Alongside this announcement, Meta shared following updates and insights into the activities within the Threads community.

Tech giant Google’s push to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) across its core products has led to a significant environmental challenge: a sharp increase in greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s latest environmental report shows a shocking 48 per cent rise in emissions since 2019, mainly due to increased energy use in its data centres and emissions from its supply chain.

A study by a multinational firm has identified cloud resources as the "biggest targets" for cyberattacks in India. Thales has announced the release of the 2024 Thales Cloud Security Study, its annual assessment of the latest cloud security threats, trends and emerging risks based on a survey of nearly 3,000 IT and security professionals across 18 countries in 37 industries, according to a statement.