Tech wrap Oct 23: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, iPad mini, WhatsApp and more

Realme, OnePlus, and other smartphone makers are preparing to launch devices powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite soon, and WhatsApp introduces a native contact manager

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

The recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is set to feature in upcoming smartphones from OnePlus, Realme, iQOO, Xiaomi, and more. Check out the details of the forthcoming devices below.
   
Apple's seventh-generation iPad mini, which comes equipped with the A17 Pro chip, is now available for purchase in India. Launched recently, this tablet will support a range of artificial intelligence features known as Apple Intelligence, scheduled to debut with the iPadOS 18.1 update.
   
 
Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that simplifies the process of privately adding and managing contacts from any device. Users currently have to add contacts via their mobile devices by entering a phone number or scanning a QR code. With the upcoming update, users will be able to manage contacts on WhatsApp Web, Windows, and eventually other linked devices using their keyboard.

The demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032. This insight comes from a forthcoming report by the Indian El

Arm Holdings to cancel licence agreement allowing Qualcomm to design chips

   
To mark Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Google has rolled out five new security features aimed at improving user safety within Google Messages on Android. While enhanced detection of package delivery and job scams is currently being implemented, other features are either available only in select countries or are set to launch in the coming months, as reported by Android Authority.
   
Swiss computer peripheral manufacturer Logitech has launched the M196 Bluetooth Mouse in India. According to the company, the M196 pairs quickly with Bluetooth-enabled computers and offers smooth navigation and precise control, enabling users to scroll through documents line-by-line and operate the cursor on almost any surface.
   
Google is rolling out several new features for its AI-powered digital assistant, Gemini. The company aims to encourage more users to switch from Google Assistant to Gemini.
 
 
For individuals seeking affordable wireless earbuds that deliver good sound quality and essential features, the Sony WF-C510 could be a solid option.
   
In a major setback for Boeing, the IS-33e satellite, designed and built for telecom and broadcasting services, has exploded in space. This incident adds to the challenges facing Boeing's space division, particularly following the recent determination that its Starliner spacecraft was unsafe for returning two astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS).
   
Arm Holdings is set to terminate an architectural license agreement that permits Qualcomm to use its intellectual property for chip design, as reported by Bloomberg News on Tuesday, amid an ongoing legal dispute between the two companies.
   
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced on Wednesday that a design flaw affecting the production of its latest Blackwell AI chips has been resolved, thanks to collaboration with its longstanding Taiwanese manufacturing partner, TSMC.

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

