Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Nvidia's design flaw with Blackwell AI chips now fixed, says CEO Huang

Nvidia's design flaw with Blackwell AI chips now fixed, says CEO Huang

Nvidia unveiled Blackwell chips in March and had earlier said they would ship in the second quarter but were delayed, potentially affecting customers such as Meta Platforms

Nvidia

nvidia(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Wednesday a design flaw with its latest Blackwell AI chips which impacted production has been fixed with the help of longtime Taiwanese manufacturing partner TSMC .   
Nvidia unveiled Blackwell chips in March and had earlier said they would ship in the second quarter but were delayed, potentially affecting customers such as Meta Platforms, Alphabet's, Google and Microsoft.   

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We had a design flaw in Blackwell," Huang said. "It was functional, but the design flaw caused the yield to be low. It was 100% Nvidia's fault."   
 
According to media reports, the delay in production had caused tensions between Nvidia and TSMC but Huang dismissed that as "fake news".   
"In order to make a Blackwell computer work, seven different types of chips were designed from scratch and had to be ramped into production at the same time," he said.   
"What TSMC did, was to help us recover from that yield difficulty and resume the manufacturing of Blackwell at an incredible place."   

More From This Section

Google Messages

India Post scam: Google to enhance Messages app with new safety features

IS-33e

Boeing-made communication satellite explodes in space, reason unknown

The demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032. This insight comes from a forthcoming report by the Indian El

Arm Holdings to cancel licence agreement allowing Qualcomm to design chips

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite: Check upcoming phones from OnePlus, iQOO, more

Apple iPad mini 7

Apple iPad mini 7 goes on sale in India: Check price, variants, and offers

Nvidia's Blackwell chips take two squares of silicon the size of the company's previous offering and binds them together into a single component that is 30 times speedier at tasks like serving up answers from chatbots.   
At a recent Goldman Sachs conference the CEO said the chips will now ship in the fourth quarter.   
Huang was in Denmark on Wednesday to launch a new supercomputer named Gefion, which boasts 1,528 graphic processing units (GPUs) and was built in partnership with Novo Nordisk Foundation, Denmark's Export and Investment Fund and Nvidia.    
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   

Also Read

nvidia

Nvidia's stock skyrockets amid AI boom: Will Apple fall from the top?

AI chips

US weighs capping exports of AI chips from Nvidia, AMD to certain countries

Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO

'Reasoning' AI will depend on cheaper computing, says Nvidia CEO Huang

Foxconn

Foxconn building world's largest Nvidia superchip manufacturing facility

IPO

AI chip firm Cerebras records threefold revenue jump in US IPO filing

Topics : Artificial intelligence Nvidia semiconductor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon