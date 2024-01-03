Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tier-2, 3 cities lead India's local services search in 2023: Justdial

Schools, restaurants, hospitals, beauty parlours, and PG accommodation services were some of the top searched categories by Indians, according to the report

The survey on data privacy for children was conducted by Tsaaro, a data privacy and cyber security provider

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tier II and III cities across India contribute to 63 per cent of the online searches, said a report released on Wednesday by hyper local search platform - Justdial. The study titled - "How India Searched Report 2023" also found that smaller towns in India searched twice than big cities on the platform. 

Schools, restaurants, hospitals, beauty parlours, and PG accommodation services were some of the top searched categories by Indians, according to the report.

Tier 1 and Tier 2, Tier 3 comparison on Justdial:

Search Category
Tier 1
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Tier 2 & 3
Overall Searches
37%
63%
Travel & Hospitality 
34%
66%
Recreation (hobby, music, etc)
45%
55%


Other search trends across sectors: 

Education:

Colleges and institutes collectively accounted for 36 per cent of total searches in the education vertical, schools contributed to 26 per cent, and the rest were institutes, tutorials and libraries. 


Travel and Hospitality Sector:

Hotels accounted for 29 per cent of searches, restaurants contributed 38 per cent of searches, and rest - others.


Healthcare: 

Hospitals, Pathology Labs, Dermatologists, Dentists, Sexologist Doctors, Orthopaedic Doctors, and Gynecologist & Obstetrician Doctors emerged as the top searched categories in healthcare.


Wellness and Beauty:

Around 10 per cent increase in searches in the Wellness and Beauty sector, as compared to 2022.


Professional Services:

Professional Services constituted only 3 per cent of total searches in India.


Other Insights from the report:
 
Hobby Classes, Schools, Restaurants & Hotels lead top 50 searches nationwide

45 per cent demand for Bungalows on Hire came from Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
24 per cent of searches for restaurants originated from Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai emerged as the top three cities in searches for hobby classes.

Also Read

Google rolls-out experimental 'Notes' feature for search in India: Details

Google Search gets AI grammar check feature: What is it, how does it work

Pixel 8 review: Google's software, AI in compact and cost-effective package

Google launches Pixel 8 series, Watch 2: India prices, introductory offers

Google to bring AI-powered' Help Me Write' to Chrome for desktops: Report

Tech Trends 2024: Culturally aware GenAI, femtech, cybersecurity, deepfakes

OnePlus 12R to boast 120Hz ProXDR display, 5,500 mAh battery: Details here

Samsung kicks off Galaxy 24 series pre-reserve in India at Rs 1999: Details

Apple's base model in iPhone 16 series to bring minor upgrades: Report

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on January 17: Event details and what to expect

Topics : Google Search JustDial google search results Internet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon