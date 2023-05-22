close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TuTr to tie up with IIT Madras on IP development in hyperloop technology

Initial focus on cargo movement to boost productivity of various stakeholders

Shine Jacob Chennai
hyperloop technology, vaccum, virgin

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras)-incubated deep tech startup TuTr Hyperloop is collaborating with the institute to develop Intellectual Property (IP) in hyperloop technology. The startup has also partnered with Tata Steel to work on the development and deployment of hyperloop technology at scale.
TuTr is currently finalising an agreement with an Indian engineering, procurement and construction services company to develop the infrastructure and systems for hyperloop technology. Towards these, TuTr Hyperloop has entered into an IP agreement recently with IIT Madras.

TuTr Hyperloop is a deep-tech startup that has been operating from the National Centre for Combustion Research and Development (NCCRD), IIT Madras, since 2022 to carry forward the work done by CFI Team Avishkar and focus on commercializing hyperloop technologies.
“TuTr's mission is to deliver to customers, fast and reliable ‘on-demand’ transportation that is both affordable and greener in comparison with other modes of transport. TuTr seeks to leverage its partnership with IIT Madras and its co-location with India’s largest deep tech ecosystem to catalyze the development of cost-effective Hyperloop technologies,” said Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy, the Coordinator of NCCRD, IIT Madras.  

“The initial focus will be on cargo movement to enhance the productivity of various stakeholders by solving their pain points. This will be the first step towards the deployment of high-speed mobility corridors for passenger transportation across India and globally,” Chakravarthy, who is also a faculty in the Department of Aerospace Engineering Department, IIT Madras, added.  
Further, TuTr Hyperloop had recently entered a strategic partnership with Hardt Hyperloop, a top European hyperloop technology firm, to achieve interoperable hyperloop technology between Europe and India.

Also Read

IIT Madras launches electric racing car; mulls driverless vehicle by 2025

IIT Madras testing plan for hyperloop parallel to Chennai-Bengaluru route

Day 1: IIT Guwahati bags highest foreign job offer of Rs 2.4 crore

Placement offers at IITs in 2023 may not be as high as last year: Report

IITs likely to see less placement offers this year amid tech slump: Report

Samsung launches Galaxy A14 smartphone in India: Price, specs, and more

As the race for AI domination intensifies, Apple looks for talent

WhatsApp's new feature will allow users to create stickers within app

Apple releases its first iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6 beta to developers

Samsung not planning to switch from Google to Bing on its devices: Report


“The tie-up between Hardt and TuTr is a positive development. The Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management has been an early supporter of hyperloop technology as an international public-private development. Witnessing the growth of the hyperloop ecosystem stands testimony to the power of collaboration required to realise sustainable and ground breaking transportation solutions like hyperloop,” said Mark Harbers, Dutch Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management.
As part of the MoU, TuTr and Hardt will engage in discussions to converge on hyperloop technology. The goal is to develop a roadmap that would result in an operational demonstration route before 2030. This collaboration is expected to accelerate the development of hyperloop technology and bring it closer to commercialisation, transforming the future of transportation.

“TuTr Hyperloop has embarked on an Atmanirbhar initiative in the IIT Madras Ecosystem to build a cost-effective sustainable high-speed mobility tech solution for India. We are excited to partner with Hardt on this European Indian Collaboration to create common standards for an interoperable hyperloop system which will ensure that our solution will not only benefit India but can also be deployed across the world,” said Aravind Bharadwaj, Co-Founder and CTO, TuTr Hyperloop. 
Topics : IIT Madras Hyperloop Intellectual Properties

First Published: May 22 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

Samsung launches Galaxy A14 smartphone in India: Price, specs, and more

Samsung Galaxy A14
2 min read

As the race for AI domination intensifies, Apple looks for talent

Apple
2 min read

WhatsApp's new feature will allow users to create stickers within app

WhatsApp
2 min read

Apple releases its first iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6 beta to developers

Apple Inc, Apple
1 min read

Samsung not planning to switch from Google to Bing on its devices: Report

Samsung
2 min read
Premium

Six short-sellers in Adani stocks under ED, Sebi lens for insider trading

Adani Group, Adani
3 min read
Premium

Rs 2,000 note: Hawala rate at Rs 91 for $; exchange for gold at Rs 70K

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Pink wads crawl out of woodwork amid the rush to dump Rs 2,000 notes

Money, Rs 2000, 200 notes, Rupees
6 min read
Premium

No form, ID needed to exchange Rs 2,000 currency note: State Bank of India

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
4 min read
Premium

Rs 2,000 denomination note may lose legal tender status by year-end

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon